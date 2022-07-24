Key data to understand the Falcón case

Santiago, DR.

In 2021, the Public Ministry dismantled a drug trafficking and money laundering network that operated mainly from Santiago de los Caballeros and had ramifications in other provinces of the Dominican Republic. The authorities called this operation against organized crime “Falcon”.

In addition to the Public Ministry, this case has been dismantled by the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

As course leader of the mafia structure was identified Juan Carlos Mosquea Eduardo, who was accused of money laundering and the Judicial Office of Permanent Attention Services of Santiago, sentenced him to 18 months of preventive detention as a measure of coercion. As part of this network, the Public Ministry has appointed more than 25 people.

To those linked in the case, so far, they have been given preventive detention, house arrest, economic guarantees and periodic presentation.

Money laundering

According to the authorities, already in In 2012 this alleged network trafficked at least 2,500 kilos of cocaine a week and came to accumulate investments from money laundering for at least 10,000 million pesos.

With money from drug trafficking, the organization acquired entertainment businesses, gas stations, betting banks, remodeling of real estate, sales agencies and vehicle purchasesto justify the fortunes accumulated by its members.

A neuralgic point was supposedly the municipality of Michesfrom where they transported thousands of kilos of drugs and acquired multiple properties, from gas stations to all transport routes in the municipality.

Investigation process

In the investigations carried out, it was discovered that the criminal organization trafficked thousands of kilos of cocaine to the United States, Europe and Puerto Rico.

The Public Ministry, DNCD and the DEA have carried out over 100 raids so far. The home searches reported the finding of millions of dollars in cash, as well as expensive belongings such as watches validated for up to approximately 1.5 million dollars.

involved

Those accused of belonging to the criminal gang, in addition to Mosquea Eduardo, are Maria Olimpia Tavares Rodriguez, “The Princess”, Juan Maldonado Castro “Marcial”, Enerio Rafael Sandoval Valdez, Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco, Luis Daniel Nieves Batista, Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino Herrera “El Gordo”, Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso, Adolfo Antonio Torres Sanabia “President” and Julio César Jiménez Talavera.

Likewise, the names of Andrés Guzmán Collado, José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales Omar “La Moña”, Ana Margarita Collado Marte, Yana Iris Maldonado Castro, Lenin Bladimir Torres Bueno, Felipe Espino Germán, Erich Fernando Meléndez Gómez, Angelica María Maldonado Peralta, Javier Antonio Tavares Rodríguez, and Amadeo Garibaldy Read Ruiz, Raúl Antonio Castro Mota, Delfina Asunción Polanco, Marisol López Ceballos, José Miguel Castillo Taveras, Juan Carlos Durán Rodríguez and Elva Teresa Polanco.

They were joined by Osiris Díaz Medina, Francisco Alberto Medina Díaz, Mártires De la Rosa Castro and Santo Bueno, who in the past month of May were arrested in an operation carried out in Monte Plata and in which electronic devices, documents, dozens of roosters, firearms and evidence that linked them to Operation Falcón were seized.