Key Emerging Markets for the Green Transition By Investing.com

Climate change and the transition to net zero emissions are key factors for the long-term return on investment.

The ability to ensure an orderly and successful transition for emerging economies will be crucial, and the only way to achieve it is the mobilization of private capital on an adequate scale and speed to support actions to combat climate change in emerging countries. which will require a sharing of the weight of risk and greater exposure of the public sector to possible losses, with the use of potential instruments such as ‘green’ investment banks.

Return on investment

These are the conclusions of the weekly comment of the BlackRock (NYSE 🙂 Investment Institute which emphasizes how climate policies for emerging countries are important for the global return on investments. Ultimately, the climate factor represents an investment risk, on which you will have to

measure investors for the construction of portfolios.

This in a current context that sees the Federal Reserve starting the reduction in bond purchases but also warns that high inflation does not require hasty rate hikes. Meanwhile, investors are also focusing on data coming from China, where monetary and fiscal easing is expected after the slowdown induced

from the strict regulation.

Orderly transition

The transition to a low-carbon future will be an important driver for the long-term return on investment. BlackRock’s capital market hires are based on the scenario of an orderly transition aligned with the Paris Accords, also due to the encouraging signs that the big house says they are coming from COP26 in Glasgow.

But it is not a path without risks, among which we note in particular those linked to a successful transition of Emerging Countries, which represents the key to achieving the global climate objectives, and therefore to the expected results from investments in the coming years. .

It takes 1,000 billion a year

All the commitments announced so far at COP26, if met in full and on time, should contain the global temperature increase to within 1.8 degrees Celsius by 2100, but we are still a long way from the zero emissions goal by 2050 to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, with many commitments that still remain to be fulfilled.

And this will be particularly challenging for emerging countries excluding China, which alone accounts for over a third of global emissions, even if they are a modest slice of the investable universe. BlackRock estimates that it takes at least $ 1 trillion a year to reach the 2050 target, which is more than six times current investments.

BlackRock excludes China from the bill because it has such resources not only to finance itself, but also to contribute to global efforts.

Insufficient public funds

So far, public funds have not been sufficient to mobilize adequate private capital, which encounters a barrier precisely in the high risk of investing in emerging markets. According to BlackRock, the only way is for states to be willing to absorb possible losses.

Without the help of Emerging Companies, global objectives are at risk, with the possible additional damage of lower growth and lower returns from investments in general. BlackRock believes that the costs of a failure far outweigh those of supporting the transition, and estimates them at a decline in cumulative growth of 25% over the next two decades.

Better positioned equity

Typically, emerging countries are more exposed to climate change also in terms of return on investments, so a negative scenario would lead to a strategic preference for the equity of developed countries, already preferred by BlackRock for the greater benefits to which it is exposed in the green transition in sectors such as technology and healthcare, while carbon-intensive sectors such as energy and utilities weigh less.

An additional flow of capital to emerging countries would, on the other hand, make their equity more attractive on a strategic horizon.

The development of new industries and the transition of existing ones would also allow emerging equities to offer more investment opportunities. From a tactical point of view, BlackRock has a neutral positioning on emerging China ex-Chinese equities, also because at present valuations do not seem historically attractive, while moderately overweight local currency-denominated emerging market debt which is judged attractive both from the point of view of the

return potential and valuations, in this case historically contained.

