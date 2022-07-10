Key figure of the Venezuelan drug cartel is extradited to the US

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro AP

An alleged Venezuelan drug trafficker extradited two weeks ago to the United States was allegedly one of the main logistics operators of the Cartel de Los Soles and had a direct relationship with the highest leadership of the criminal organization.

Carlos Orense Azocar, who was extradited in late June from Italy to New York, faces drug charges that carry a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in prison. People linked to the investigations of the accused said that Orense worked closely with the also accused Venezuelans Pedro Luis Martín and Hugo “El Pollo Carvajal” and if a cooperation agreement was reached with the prosecution, it could provide new details about the control it exercises over the Cartel. from Los Soles the number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello.

Orense “is the great operator of the Cartel de Los Soles,” one of the people who assisted in the investigations told el Nuevo Herald. “He is the man who manages the logistics of the cartel, the one who moves the drug, for the sector that Cabello leads.”

Orense, who has participated in drug trafficking operations since 2003, managed about 40% of the 40 tons that the cartel sends monthly, the source said.

“This man is more dangerous to Diosdado than Leamsy Salazar,” added the source, referring to the star witness in the cartel case being carried out by the United States Department of Justice. Salazar, who was head of security for the late President Hugo Chávez and for Cabello himself, defected in December 2014 and moved to the United States, where he revealed Cabello’s direct participation in the cartel.

Four different sources familiar with the investigation into Orense’s activities confirmed the role he played within the cartel.

Known as “El Gordo”, Orense was arrested in Italy in May 2021 and requested for extradition shortly after by the United States, where he was transferred in the second week of June. Appearing before a federal judge in the Southern District of New York, he pleaded not guilty to charges filed June 23.

Although the investigations indicate that he was one of the important pieces in the cartel’s operations, “El Gordo” did not have a reward on his head, as is the case of Cabello, Carvajal and Martín, for whom the United States offers $10 million for the capture each.

The sources said that Orense worked as a customs inspector at the Maiquetía International Airport before starting to work with Martín, a former director of the counterintelligence unit of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service, who has been facing drug trafficking charges before the Miami prosecutor’s office since the 2015.

“He has between 15 and 20 years in drug trafficking. He went on to work in the operations headed by Pedro Luis Martín and Pollo Carvajal,” said a former Venezuelan police official.

Among the responsibilities he had within the cartel, Orense “was the one who coordinated the shipments, was in charge of the logistics of the money, was in charge of the logistics of sending the drug packages abroad,” he said.

Orense’s connections with high officials of the socialist regime in Caracas became evident in the first years of the Chavez presidency, when he was investigated for the entry into Venezuela of a shipment of 1,000 kilos of drugs from Colombia.

The investigation was dismissed due to orders that came from then Interior Minister Jessy Chacón, who reported that the orders “came from above,” said the source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

The US authorities have been investigating the operations of the Cartel de Los Soles for years, an organization made up of military personnel and senior officials of the Nicolás Maduro regime that controls drug operations in the oil country.

These investigations, based in part on the testimonies of multiple former officials such as Salazar who currently collaborate with the authorities, suggest that it was Chávez himself who orchestrated the creation of the cartel, intending to use drug shipments supplied by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. as a weapon against the United States.

In addition to Cabello, Martín, and Carvajal, the Justice Department is offering a $15 million reward for information leading to the capture of Maduro for his alleged involvement in the cartel.

The Department of Justice is also offering a $10 million reward for the capture of former president Tareck el Aissami, who is also identified as one of the central figures of the cartel, although his operations are separate from those run by the Cabello faction.

