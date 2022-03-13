Key information about the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian forces intensified their offensive in Ukraine, pummeling populated areas with artillery and airstrikes and deploying refined siege tactics in Syria and Chechnya, where rival cities were reduced to rubble.

The shelling has intensified as his units prepare to launch an assault on the capital, Kiev, a major political and strategic prize for Russian President Vladimir Putin, but whose capture by ground forces could be very costly.

The Ukrainians, armed with man-portable missiles and incendiary bombs, have vowed to annihilate any Russian troops entering the capital, but they are likely to face days or weeks of deadly shelling before tanks arrive on their streets.

The war has spread to areas near Poland and Romania, both NATO members, and Ukrainian authorities said two cities near those borders were hit by Russian airstrikes. Meanwhile, residents in some of the besieged areas, such as the besieged port city of Mariupol, are under such constant shelling that they cannot even bury their dead.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of kidnapping the mayor of another occupied city, calling it a “new phase of terror.”

The West has ratcheted up economic pressure on Russia: The United States and its allies have downgraded Moscow’s trade status in their latest efforts to further isolate the country since the invasion. On the ground, in Ukraine, such action seemed a world away.

The war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, while others seek shelter in basements, subway stations and underground shelters.

Here are some key points about the war:

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE BEIEGE OF MARIÚPOL?

Ukrainian authorities have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian forces and has no supplies of food or medicine.

Repeated attempts to bring food and evacuate civilians from this port city on the Azov Sea coast have been called off due to relentless Russian fire, though Moscow accuses the Ukrainians of violating the ceasefire. According to the mayor, more than 1,500 people have died there in 12 days of assault.

“There is a humanitarian catastrophe in the city and the dead are not even being buried,” the mayor’s office said in a statement Friday, calling on Kremlin forces to lift the siege.

Ukraine’s government said on Saturday that the Russian military shelled a mosque with more than 80 people inside, but did not immediately provide casualty figures. The Ukrainian embassy in Turkey had reported earlier in the day that a group of 86 citizens of the country, including 34 minors, were among those sheltering from the offensive inside the temple.

WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE MISSING MAYOR OF MELITOPOL?

President Zelenskyy denounced that the mayor of the city of Melitopol, located west of Mariupol and near the Crimean peninsula, was kidnapped, and compared this action to that of “ISIS terrorists” — using the acronym for the extremist group Islamic State.

“They have moved into a new phase of terror in which they are trying to physically liquidate representatives of legitimate local authorities in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in a late-night video address.

Kirill Timoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, posted a video he said showed armed men leading the alderman, Ivan Fedorov, through a square. Russian forces captured Melitopol, which has a population of 150,000, on February 26.

The prosecutor’s office of the Luhansk People’s Republic, a Moscow-backed rebel region in eastern Ukraine, accused Fedorov on its website of “terrorist activities.”

WHAT IS HAPPENING AROUND THE CAPITAL AND IN OTHER AREAS?

In the north, the Russian army was blockading Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, despite efforts to create new humanitarian corridors around it and other urban centers.

The country’s emergency services reported that five bodies — two women, a man and two children — were removed from a bombed-out residential building in Kharkiv.

In Kiev, an ammunition depot on the outskirts of the city was shelled overnight, causing a cloud of black smoke, according to video provided by emergency services. It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries or deaths.

As part of a multi-pronged offensive on the capital, the Russian advance from the northeast appeared to be prospering, according to a US defense official who offered Washington’s assessment on condition of anonymity. The combat units moved from the rear while the soldiers remained 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Kiev.

New satellite images from a commercial firm appear to have captured artillery fire on residential areas between the Russian positions and the city. Images from Maxar Technologies show flashes and smoke from large guns, as well as craters caused by the impact of shells and burning houses in the town of Moschun, some 33 km (20.5 miles) from Kiev, explained the company.

The airstrikes on the western cities of Ivano-Frankivsk and Lutsk were confirmed by Russia, which said it used long-range weapons to “disable” its military airfields. Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polischchuk said four Ukrainian air force personnel were killed and six more wounded.

WHAT HAS THE AP SEEN OR CONFIRMED?

Shelling and airstrikes rocked Mariupol again on Friday, setting fires to apartment complexes as thermometers hovered around zero. The city of 430,000 people has been without food, running water or electricity for 10 days.

On Friday, an Associated Press photographer captured the moment a tank appeared to open fire directly at an apartment building, engulfing one side in a bright orange fireball.

A newborn girl snuggled against her mother’s body after the Russian air force bombed the Mariupol maternity hospital. Mariana Vishegirskaya delivered her baby, Veronika, by caesarean section at another suburban hospital a day after Wednesday’s attack shocked the world.

In Baryshivka, a village east of Kiev, residents surveyed the damage and boarded up windows after a Russian attack reduced a restaurant and a cinema to rubble of metal, dust, glass. Ivan Merzyk, a 62-year-old neighbor, said: “Putin caused this mess thinking that he will be in charge here. Ukrainians are a free nation. We will not leave here and we do not want to see any Russians here.”

ARE PEOPLE BEING EVACUATED SAFELY?

Ukrainian authorities say they plan to open several routes for evacuation and distribution of humanitarian aid. The top priority remains getting people out of the city of Mariupol and bringing aid to its desperate population.

In addition, buses were sent to various Kiev suburbs on Friday to transport residents to the capital, where authorities say half of the metropolitan population — some 2 million people — have already fled.

There are also efforts to create new humanitarian corridors around the cities of Kherson in the south; Chernigov in the north and Kharkiv in the east. Russian forces blockade Kharkiv and advance their offensive around three cities, including Kryvyi Rih, the president’s hometown.

IS THE IMPOSITION OF SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA CONTINUED?

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced an agreement with other nations to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status, which will allow higher tariffs to be imposed on Russian goods.

The United States has also banned the import of seafood, alcoholic beverages and diamonds from Russia.

Western nations have mostly stood together to punish Moscow economically.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union would maintain pressure on the Kremlin and consider more sanctions if Putin steps up bombing and besieges the city of Kiev.