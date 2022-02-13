Key (McLaren): “We’ll see who ‘copies’ the suspensions” – F1 Team – Formula 1

In a week characterized by several teams who revealed their cars for the 2022 World Championship, one of the presentations that aroused the most curiosity was concentrated on Friday evening in Woking, when the McLaren has unveiled its own MCL36. The technical element of the car that attracted enormous attention focused in particular on the theme of suspensionswith a real inversion implemented by the designers of the British team: contrary to the traditional layout design, which provides a front push-rod suspension and a rear pull-rod, McLaren has literally exchanged these solutions, opting for a rear push-rod and one front pull-rod.

With this project, which also changes the angle of the internal rocker arms – aimed at favoring the desired airflow path – McLaren enters the new era of F1 with this solution, already implemented nine years ago, in 2013. In that case , however, the novelty did not bring the desired effects, but the new technical regulations could help to enhance the singular choice made by the British team. A feeling of optimism remarked by the Technical Director of the team, James Keywho in any case remains cautious about the potential of this project: “Obviously the fruits of our work will only be seen on the track – commented in an interview reported by the-race.com – but it cannot be ‘copied’ easily enough. We’ll see who will. I notice that Aston Martin, for example, did the exact opposite ”.

A joke, that of Key, which is obviously not based on the replicas that the teams will carry out after seeing the solution presented by McLaren, but rather on the curiosity in seeing a similar move implemented by other teams in the design phase of their respective cars in recent months. : “The whole suspension arrangement is about aerodynamics – he added – at the front, it’s the only thing you can play with between the bottom entrance and the front wing. To us it seemed like a good solution to try, and it certainly brings with it some advantages that satisfy us. From a mechanical point of view it is demanding, but we have spent a lot of time trying to make it work well, knowing the pitfalls that the teams that have used this solution in previous years have faced. Are quite confident that it will work as expected. It will be curious to see which other teams have followed us in this choice – he concluded – we took this path. We will see if we are the only ones to have developed this idea, or not. If we are the only ones it could be a stroke of genius, or a serious mistake “.