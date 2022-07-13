Key protein found in triple-negative breast cancer progression

The identification of SCAMP3 allows advances in future treatments and broadens the field of knowledge of cancer.

Dra. Ivette Suárez, Ph.D., assistant professor of molecular and cellular biology at the Central University of the Caribbean (UCC). Photo: provided by the specialist.

Dr. Ivette Suárez, Ph.D., assistant professor of molecular and cellular biology at the Central University of the Caribbean (UCC), develops research in the laboratory, on cancer breast, more specifically cancer of triple sine negative and also teaches at the School of Medicine, including the Cellular and Molecular Biology program.

Cancer of triple sine Negative affects about 30% of women with breast cancer. The specialist indicates that “being such an aggressive cancer, it is considered important to identify the markers that allow the development of a specific therapy”, in order to increase the survival rate of patients facing this disease.

“Also, it is characterized by the overexpression of certain markers that make it more aggressive and metastatic,” he added.

His research is specifically oriented to the search for a marker for that type of cancer, since it is characterized by not having defined markers or therapies. In this sense, the professor explains that she is studying “a protein which is called SCAMP3, we initially discovered it during my doctorate and we want to know then if that protein is essential or is part of the triple cancer progression negative”.

His main hypothesis was oriented to the role of the protein in the progression of the disease, and was eventually confirmed through research, making it a support for the future development of specific treatments for that protein and help patients who suffer from it.

One of the short-term goals of the specialist is to increase the knowledge that scientists have in the field of cancer and thus be able to develop a therapy against the protein in order to increase the probability of survival of patients with cancer of triple sine negative.

“I want to leave my mark, especially in the field that I investigate, in the field of cancer, so if my work can eventually serve to develop a therapy or that patients suffering from this type of cancer live longer and have a better quality of lifethis way I would think that my work is done” he expressed.

In addition to his research, Dr. Suárez is a mentor for medical students at UCC and has carried out a process of accompaniment to undergraduates and graduates, allowing them to provide guidance in both the academic and research aspects.

In this regard, he stated that: “for me it is gratifying to know that I have been part of professional development of students and that eventually they can pass on the knowledge they acquired with me to other students”.

He also added that the University has supported as a researcher since she began her doctorate in biomedical sciences and that has allowed him to generate important advances for the academic and scientific community of Puerto Rico.

