Key sign Stormi may not always be Kylie Jenner’s mini-me and could be much simpler, expert reveals

In this week’s Reading the Stars – the US Sun’s astrology column from The AstroTwins – Ophira and Tali Edut reveal what awaits the next generation of Kardashian-Jenners.

Although Stormi is currently Kylie Jenner’s mini-me — right down to the matching outfits — the four-year-old’s star sign indicates she may not be a Kylie clone for long.

STORMI: AQUARIUS

“Will little Stormi be Kylie’s mini-me?” Well, maybe,” the AstroTwins say of the daughter Kylie shares with Travis Scott.

“Her zodiac sign is actually the opposite of her mother Leo, and their personality differences are likely to become more and more apparent over time.

“As she develops her own personality, Stormi can become more boho-chic than Birkin Babe – at least, if she’s a typical Aquarius, who is a more laid-back, unfussy air sign.

That’s not to say Stormi won’t care about how she looks and what she wears.

“Fear not, Kylie: Stormi’s rising sign, which governs appearance and outward personality, is in Leo,” the twins add.

“Nor will it be 24/7 cargo pants and skater-girl style for Stormi.

“With her moon sign in earthy Virgo (like the northern cousin), she might have a talent for writing or doing things by hand.

BABY BOY: AQUARIUS

“The mystery child of Kylie Jenner and Taurus Travis Scott is also an Aquarius like his older sister,” say the experts.

“And that’s a good thing, because this unconventional zodiac sign will adjust more easily to his parents’ on-and-off relationship.

“Interestingly, each member of this young family was born under a ‘fixed’ sign, which means they will all have very distinct ways of doing things.

“They are likely to create their own traditions together, and Wolf – or whatever he is called – will enjoy being a part of it. »

