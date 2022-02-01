key supports for $ 40,000 unveiled

After the heavy collapse of Bitcoin which has dragged all the cryptocurrencies with it, it seems that now the situation is recovering. The trend of these days reveals an almost bullish price. The percentages with the “+” sign are increasing thus generating greater strength to the positive sentiment which, however, had not yielded. Now that the crypto queen has passed the low of $ 34,000, some key holders would indicate that the direction is now towards i $ 40,000. Good news for those who were still thinking about buying Bitcoin. An interesting solution could be eToro. Thanks to the Copy Trading function you will be able to see what real traders are doing in real time and thus copy their moves.

Bitcoin: Key support comes from Apple

In addition to the minimum now set at $ 34,000, Bitcoin received an additional key support. It is about Apple and the statement from its CEO, Tim Cook. During an investor call on Jan.27, he said the company is hard at work developing augmented reality into its devices.

A news that launched the tokens related to the metaverse very high, some even reached 36%. We are talking about Decentraland, Enji Coin, Arweare, The Sandbox and Flow. In short, Cook’s statement did well, and even went so far as to praise the applications of the metaverse claiming that they have a lot of potential.

To this good news is added another that has destabilized American investors in cryptocurrencies: the new bill that would endanger theirs privacy. This is a new provision that would allow the Treasury to secretly ban cryptocurrencies and transactions deemed dangerous without public comment.

It is interesting that, despite this news, the White House working on an executive order on cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and many other digital assets haven’t broken down. On the contrary they also scored a positive trend in their quotation by raising the single currency purchase price.

