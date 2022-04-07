key to well-being in Latin America

Close to 30% of people living in the countries of the Americas reported not seeking health care when they needed it due to multiple factors related to access. According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) To facilitate such access, it is necessary to implement actions with a multisectoral approach and thus encourage the commitment of the entire society to promote the health and well-being of its inhabitants.

In this sense and within the framework of the World Health DayPfizer experts agree on the promotion of health as an engine of recovery and well-being, particularly in Latin America.

“The medical advances and innovations they lose meaning if they do not reach the hands of the patients who need them. Therefore, it is essential that all actors in society work together to create innovative access models and that people’s quality of life is positively impacted,” says Carlos Murillo, President of Pfizer Latin America.

“At Pfizer we know that the welfare and economic growth are intimately linked to the health of the population and that the more people have access to appropriate health coverage, it will be much easier to support the recovery, especially in Latin American nations,” emphasized the manager.

Access to health is key to the well-being and economic growth of Latin American countries

Health in times of pandemic

Two years after the start of the health emergency caused by the COVID-19, the United Nations Organization points out that robust public health systems and emergency preparedness are essential for communities and their economies. It should be noted that at the end of 2020, losses of up to 375 billion dollars per month were recorded globally due to the pandemic, however, after this panorama, today the region faces another panorama since as a whole it points to a growth of 2.4 % in 2022.

For its part, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) emphasizes that Economic recovery It will depend on the countries being able to guarantee the resources to continue deploying vaccines for their population, so the efforts require effective multilateral action to share knowledge, medical and financial resources.

The OECD itself points out that the pandemic of COVID-19 has transformed the way we think about our economies and our societies.

health through science

For Luiz Arantes, Medical Leader for Pfizer Latin America, the access to health It is not only decisive for the growth of economies, but for the advancement of science itself. “We are at a historic moment in which, along with developing a vaccine and an oral treatment in record time, we are also working on research into small-molecule drugs, large-molecule biotherapies, cell and gene therapies, as well as vaccines. based on messenger RNA”, mentions the doctor and director of Pfizer.

In this sense, and in particular about messenger RNA technology, the same used for the development of the Covid-1 vaccine9, Pfizer is taking multiple steps and investments to harness the power of mRNA and unlock the full potential of this platform to deliver life-changing advances for patients.

On the other hand, Arantes glimpses a panorama of medical advances for the region: “Our medical innovations, of which 25 are planned to arrive in Latin America by 2025, can mark a before and after in people’s lives and, therefore, be a positive factor in their well-being and in the productivity of the region in general” concludes the Medical Leader of Pfizer LatAm.

Health within reach of people

To accelerate access to health and, therefore, contribute to theto economic recoveryPfizer is actively working with governments and health partners around the world to achieve fair and equitable access to the treatments they need. An example of this is the voluntary license agreement to facilitate the production and distribution of the oral antiviral for the treatment of COVID-19, signed last November with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a public health organization supported by the United Nations. which works to increase access to vital medicines for low- and middle-income countries.

This is in addition to the efforts made through agreements that directly impact the region, such as the one signed in 2021 between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the United States Government to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech in the 15 CARICOM member states; In addition to direct participation with COVAX, the global initiative led by the WHO and which, through the Revolving Fund of the Pan American Health Organization, has already managed to deliver one hundred million vaccines against COVID-19 from different pharmaceutical companies in Latin America and the Caribbean.

For Carlos Murillo, “these efforts, added to all the local and regional initiatives of companies, governments and organizations, will be key in 2022 to catapult the recovery of Latin America”. The Pfizer manager finally points out that “all patients must have access to the medicines and health care they need. We know that it is a task that requires the work and support of all actors in society, so we call for them to join forces and continue to prioritize health as an engine of recovery and growth for the region.”