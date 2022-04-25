Sports

Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrate the PSG title

Keylor Navas

PSG won the league title, where Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrated together.

Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrate the PSG title
Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrate the PSG title
The paris st germain crowned champion of the season 2021-2022 of Ligue 1After drawing 1-1 against lens and that it was enough to secure the title four days after finish the contesta celebration that was overshadowed by the protest of the fansbut also drew attention to the reaction of Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Both of them goalkeepers they did not hide their happiness in their social networks for being part of the club celebrationbut also surprised a publication of the Italian who put a photo next to the Costa Ricanshowing that they have mutual respect for each other, just as he said Navas the previous week in a statement where he showed signs of disagreement.

Although the celebration of players in the field it was enough measuredin the dressing room an internal party was put together, where statements began to rain on the social networks of each one, the most striking being the photo that he posted Donnarumma with Keylor Navas is writing “Come onsssss”despite the fight that both had for ownership in the season.

The Costa Rican was a starter in today’s duel, being the second time in a row that Mauricio Pochettino leans towards him. Navas added his 23rd match in the campaign, now surpassing the Italian by one, both have been part of the rotation that the Argentinian and which has caused controversy during each week.

Keylor Navas turned on the media France and worldwide when expressing their disagreement for not being undisputed owner, so its continuity in the PSG has been in doubt for the next championship, so there is talk of a new destination.

