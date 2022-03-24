Keylor Navas and his great gesture with 30 Ukrainians who fled the Russian invasion; she welcomed them into her home

2022-03-24

Keylor Navasgoalkeeper of PSG of France, is already in all the international media for a gesture of solidarity linked to the invasion of Russia to Ukraine.

the player of Costa Rica decided to extend his hand to 30 Ukrainians who fled their country in the middle of the warinformation that confirms Sports Journal.

“The gypsy association from the Gracia neighborhood of Barcelona went to Krakow to bring food and to bring in Ukrainian refugees. around the corner Keylor Navas He found out and welcomed 30 of them into his house, ”says the Spanish site.

In addition to opening the doors of your house, Keylor Navas He gave himself the task of buying everything necessary for the Ukrainians to be comfortable in his mansion.

“He bought 30 beds that he installed where he has the movie theater, his wife made them food, they gave them clothes and they did an evangelical service since the doorman of the PSG he is also an evangelist”, assures Sport.