Keylor Navas and his great gesture with 30 Ukrainians who fled their country

Despite the bad news that day after day arrives from Ukraine Due to the russian invasionthe good deeds of different people never cease to amaze the world, an example of this was the grand gesture that it got Keylor NavasParis Saint-Germain goalkeeper, with a refugee group

According to information from Daily Sportsthe 35-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper decided help 30 ukrainians who fled their country due to the war that has left hundreds dead.

“The association of gypsies from the Gracia neighborhood of Barcelona went to Krakow to bring food and to bring Ukrainian refugees. On the way back Keylor Navas found out and welcomed 30 of them into his caseto“, published the aforementioned medium.

He also reported that the Central American soccer player and his family bought everything necessary to help the Ukrainians. “He bought 30 beds that he installed where he has the movie theaterhis wife made them food, they gave them clothes,” he assured.

Number of Ukrainian refugees

According to information from the United Nationsit is estimated that the exodus of refugees from Ukraine exceeds 3.6 milliona figure that is expected to increase because there are no signs that the armed conflict between the two nations is near its end.