Keylor Navas and PSG are crowned champions!

The Paris Saint Germain and Keylor Navas champions were crowned flirt 1t2021-2022 season, after drawing 1-1 against Lens With four days to go finish the championshipbeing the only title that has been achieved by the team that was put together to win everythingbut you only have to shape with the local scepter.

The PSG reached a compromise with the need to add a point to lift the trophya result they achieved, although it was done in the middle of the nonconformity because the expected performance was not had, in addition to the protest of the Ultras who showed their hassle before the final whistle after not having the expected performance in the campaign.

The party for Parisians began at minute 68when Neymar made a pass to Leo Messi and the Argentine with the house brand took out a left-footed shot from outside the box to put the ball in the corner, although the celebration was overshadowed when the visit equalized through Corentin Jean which increased the annoyance of the followers.

In the end, parity was enough PSG for me to get take back the title who lost last season, taking into account that the current monarch was the Lillewith this he arrived at the amount of 10 league titles, thus equaling those that have the Saint Etienne, so now you can have one star on his shield for the other campaign.

Besides, Keylor Navas increased his record with the French team, since his arrival he has added two titles of the Ligue 1, two French Cupsa League Cup and one French Super Cup, taking into account the uncertainty that has become with his future, it could be his last with the team.