Keylor Navas breaks the silence and does not rule out leaving PSG due to his situation with Donnarumma
2022-04-20
The goalkeeper Keylor Navas acknowledged that he lives a “complicated situation” in the PSG due to rotation with Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma and the competition that has been created between the two, affirming this Wednesday that it is necessary “for that to change”.
“I have a very good relationship with ‘Gigio’, I want to play every game, it’s a complicated situation”, said the 35-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper on Canal+ after the 3-0 victory in Ligue 1 in Angers, a game in which he was headline.
“I am happy in Paris but this needs to change,” he added. Keylor Navas, who arrived in 2019 from Real Madrid.
POCHETTINO TALKS ABOUT KEYLOR’S CASE
The coach of PSG, Mauricio Pochettino, He has been alternating the two international goalkeepers, without having established a clear hierarchy.
“Surely there will be another management next season,” said the coach, who is not guaranteed to continue on the Parisian bench next year despite having one year left on his contract.
“The competition has been good, but the future will surely be written in different circumstances. It is clear that both Keylor like ‘Gigio’ want to play more. No club in the world has experienced a situation with two starting goalkeepers of this level”, added the man from Rosario.
Gianluigi Donnarumma23, arrived before the start of the season from AC Milan, a team with which his contract ended, reinforced by winning the European Championship with Italy, being a prominent player.