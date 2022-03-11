Keylor Navas comes out unharmed in PSG night of terror

The Paris Saint Germain of Keylor Navas experienced a night of terror in Madrid. The French team lost 3-1 to Real Madrid and was left out of the European Champions League in the round of 16.

The squad in which Keylor Navas plays had a nightmare, because he had everything to qualify for the next phase and leave Madrid, in fact the first goal of this second leg was scored by Mbappé to make it 2-0 on aggregate, but In the end, that was of little use.

The starting goalkeeper for the match was Gianluigi Donnarumma, one of the star signings of the current season. The goal duel had already heated up since the day before, when coach Mauricio Pochettino agreed at the press conference that whoever did not play would be disappointed.

What Pochettino never imagined is that his election would have a complex night, especially due to a gross error in a ball control with his feet that ended up giving Madrid the goal of resurrection.

Gigio after that play looked insecure, his defense too and mistakes appeared everywhere. Marquinhos delivered the next target and Madrid ended up ‘dancing’ to the team of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé.

But the game, despite how complex it was for Paris, for Keylor Navas it had a different tint.

The Costa Rican experienced a warm-up full of applause from his old fans, the madridistas encouraged him from the stands as if he were one of them. Then when Madrid scored due to Donnarumma’s mistake, the entire stadium chanted Keylor’s surname, it seemed that he was just another Real player.

Another point that shows that Keylor came out with something more than the rest of his teammates were the evaluations of the international press. For example, daily Brand He stressed that the tico is an amulet in the Champions League and Pochettino decided to do without him.

[ No es mentira: técnico del PSG defiende horror de Donnarumma y lo califica de ‘injusticia’ ]

“If the historic Costa Rican goalkeeper can be recognized for something, it is that the Champions League became a tournament in which he gave everything and to show the three orejonas remain in his record,” reads a note.

With a season under way in the League, the Champions League was PSG’s great goal and for this reason they decided to hire Messi and Donnarumma; in the end it failed.

Now in Paris a new revolution is expected that will go from the bench to the payroll, because the obsession of the Qataris is once again distant: the Orejona. In this way, everything is up in the air again and Navas could well regain the prominence that he lost.

For Mauricio Pochettino, the refereeing quartet is largely responsible for his team not qualifying and he defended Donnarumma.

Gianluigi Donnarumma clears an aerial ball in a Real Madrid attack. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP)

“It is not a mistake because it is a clear foul. I have seen the images between 30 and 40 times, with all the cameras. It’s not a goalkeeper error, it’s a foul. The small details count and the VAR has not seen a decisive fault. It is a determining factor that influenced the mood of the two teams and the stadium. We had control of the game and the chances”, he assured.

After the elimination there has been chaos for PSG, especially because Nasser al Khelaifi, the Parisian president, left with strong complaints to the referees, while other media have revealed a strong discussion between Neymar and Donnarumma, claiming different commitment actions.

PSG is on fire and although the night was bad for everyone… Keylor Navas ended up being applauded by the Bernabéu and gaining positive opinions without playing.