Keylor Navas does not rule out leaving PSG after competition with Donnarumma

Keylor Navas has sparked controversy in France after his statements after the triumph of the PSG over Angers this Wednesday night. In an interview with Canal Plus, the goalkeeper of the Costa Rica soccer team pointed out that although his relationship with Gianluigi Donnarumma is good, his wish is to play all the matches with the Parisian team.

Navas made it clear that he feels very happy in Paris right now, but that it would be very difficult to play in conditions like this season and added that the situation (alternating ownership with Gigi) would have to change.

“I am happy in Paris, I have a good relationship with Donnarumma, but I want to play every game, a situation like this season would be complicated. The situation has to change.”warned the Central American goalkeeper in a clear message addressed to the board and coaching staff of Paris Saint-Germain.

🚨 Keylor Navas 🇨🇷 on Canal+ : « Toujours là l’an prochain ? Il faut étudier des choses. J’ai une bonne relation avec Gigio. Je veux jouer tous les matches. A situation like this année will be complicated. On verra. (…) La situation doit changer d’une manière ou d’une autre. » — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) April 20, 2022

Keylor’s numbers in the season

So far this season, Keylor Navas has seen activity in 22 games with PSG between Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, French Cup and French Super Cup. Navas has conceded 21 goals, has left his goal blank in eight games and has a total of 1,955 minutes of play. His contract with the Parisian team is until June 2024, but his future in this entity is not really assured and the next few months will be essential to see what decision the experienced CONCACAF goalkeeper makes.