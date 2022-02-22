Keylor Navas is destroyed by the French press after his performance against Nantes with PSG

The PSG suffered the second defeat in the Ligue 1 in the season against Nantes (3-1) and Keylor Navas was one of those pointed out by a sector of the French press. After beating Real Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA champions leaguethose led by Mauricio Pochettino they did not expect this result and much less the poor functioning that the Parisians showed, in addition to their ineffectiveness when finishing the elaborate plays.

With a squad that was reinforced for this campaign with star signings with names like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarummathe PSG he is bound to win it all this season. Emphasizing that within the team they were already Neymar, Mbappe and company. You cannot ask for less from this type of equipment and therefore the pressure on the Champions League it’s maxed out. However, defeats like this weekend against Nantes also make a lot of noise.

They did not forgive Keylor Navas

The French press exploded after this negative result against Nantes. Specifically the medium L’Équipe He made his analysis of the match and also placed the score of the players who were part of this match. One of the lowest points received Keylor Navas with three (3), after receiving three goals, at least in the first goal it could be noted that the Tico had some responsibility. The rest of the defense left a lot to be desired.

Although there were also other very low points, especially in the team’s offense, L’Équipe showed no mercy to Keylor Navas and considered that the Central American could have done much more in the match. Although he had other interventions to prevent the scenario from being much worse. Now he will have to wait for another opportunity to defend the PSG goal and have revenge after this hard fall.