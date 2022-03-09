Keylor Navas risks his future against Real Madrid

Keylor Navas catches a ball in PSG practice at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. (GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP)

Keylor Navas and PSG will have a litmus test this Wednesday at 2 pm.

The Costa Rican goalkeeper’s team will face Real Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 of the European Champions League, with a 1-0 lead on the scoreboard.

However, this game seems to have decisive overtones not only for Paris, but also for the national goalkeeper, who is emerging as the starter after being the one who played the last game of the local championship.

Keylor will be in the news whether he plays or not, because if the Central American is sent to the bench by Mauricio Pochettino, this will be confirmation that the Argentinian opts for Gianluigi Donnarumma in important games, because the Italian was in charge of defend the frame in the first leg of the series.

On the other hand, if Navas plays, it is clear that the Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018 World Cup player will not have the right to fail because both he and Donnarumma are playing with maximum pressure in the fight not to give up the position.

In fact, a great performance by Navas would fuel the discussion for the end of the season, especially since there is still no clarity on what will happen next season when Keylor still has a year left on his contract and Donnarumma is barely in his second season.

The game has everything to be a hard-working duel for the Parisian goalkeeper, especially since Real Madrid will be looking for the goal from the first minute that will give them equality and lead the comeback.

“The best Real Madrid can compete with the best PSG, we saw the best PSG in the first leg and tomorrow we are going to see the best Real Madrid. Karim is fine, he has returned to being the Karim that he was before the injury he had, ”said Carlo Ancelotti, Real strategist.

The white coach emphasized that the version of Real Madrid that was seen in the first leg was not the one they had worked on, so he expects a drastic change for this game.

“We were not able to play what we had planned, what we suffered the most was their pressure up front. We were not able from the start to find good opportunities to attack, this is what happened. Defensively, the low block went well, as badly as we did, we conceded the goal in the last minute. It is important to do better”, he stressed.

On the PSG side they are aware that the confrontation will have periods of suffering, but they bet on their luxury offensive to kill the series in the first minutes.

“Football is a game that is won and lost, we are competitors, we always think of the positive before a game, we can only think of positive situations in our heads. If we don’t win tomorrow there won’t be another Champions League game, we know that,” said Mauricio Pochettino, the Parisian coach.

Pochettino did have words for his two goalkeepers and insisted that he knows that when he gives a line-up, one of the two always ends up disappointed.

“I have patience with all of you, with the media, with everyone, I have spent months explaining the same thing, I am lucky to have two great goalkeepers and when it comes to management, one has to play. Whoever the goalkeeper is, someone will be disappointed.”

Pochettino took the opportunity to rule out a possible loss of Mbappé, who suffered a heavy blow in practice on Monday.

“He lives in an intense and exaggerated seizure. We have absolute peace of mind, it’s fine. At the moment of the blow she screamed in pain and was in pain. After two hours he could walk calmly, “he concluded.