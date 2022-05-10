Keylor Navas steals the show in Rwanda after starring in an emotional moment with a girl

The Costa Rican goalkeeper was inundated by questions from young Africans chosen to be helped by the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation

A few days ago, the Costa Rican goalkeeper, Keylor Navas was in Rwanda along with Sergio Ramos, Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer on a commercial tour organized by the Paris Saint–Germain to promote the African country as a highly touristic site.

The Costa Rican who visited the two most important National Parks in RwandaLos Volcanes and Akagera, also included in its agenda an event to share with boys and girls who have been taken into account by the Fundación del Paris Saint–Germain.

One of the dynamics was that the young people themselves could ask the four Paris Saint-Germain players about any topic, the one who received the most questions was the Costa Rican, Keylor Navas.

The first thing they did to him was, why did you decide to be a goalkeeper?

“I decided to be a goalkeeper when I was five years old, I saw a children’s game and a goalkeeper made a very good save, from there it was the stamp that I wanted to be a goalkeeper, I told my dad that if he could take me to a soccer school , and that’s how it was, thanks to that opportunity they gave me, I’m a goalkeeper and I’m here, “said the Tico at the press conference, images that were broadcast by Kigali Today.

There was also time to remember his childhood football idols, the two goalkeepers who made him fall in love with professional football, one of whom is very close to him in the Fedefootballand the other died in 2002.

“When I was a child my favorite player was Gabelo Conejo, he is a goalkeeper for Costa Ricawell, I really had two favorite goalkeepers, the other was Lestor Morgan, a great exporter from Costa Ricathose without a doubt”, added the Costa Rican.

Keylor Navas made a girl’s dream come true in Rwanda. 2022. Kigali Today

The moments that he treasures most in his heart while practicing football are wearing the shirt of the real Madridthe Tico said that winning the Champions League is sublime, and he hopes next year to be able to compete with him PSG to have those same feelings.

“I think the best memories in football were when I was able to win the Champions LeagueI think it was a beautiful moment, I want to be in the same position next year”, said the Tico.

However, the Costa Rican stole the show in Rwanda With a specific action, it was the turn of a girl to ask, who saw her idols in the distance, and simply wanted to know, “What did it feel like to be on stage?”





The Costa Rican had the initiative to upload the girl to the exclusive site for players of the PSG and share with her, however, the nerves took over the little girl who, seeing herself in all the spotlights, was very surprised.

Given this, Keylor Navas did not want a bad moment to happen and with a jocular tone said: “Photographs, then”, because the girl who did not say her name could not even speak after the emotion, then, with a smile, the Tico helped the young woman to carefully step down from the stage.

Keylor Navas he won the applause of all those present, including his wife, Andrea Salas.