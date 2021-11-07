Sports

Keylor Navas suffers two goals and there are those who invoke Gianluigi Donnarumma

November 6, 2021

He did discuss the choice of Pochettino, who left Donnarumma on the bench in favor of Navas.

Everything seemed to go smoothly for PSG in Bordeaux. After a first half closed at 0-2 due to the brace of an unleashed Neymar, at the beginning of the second half the team of stars also scored the safety goal with Kylian Mbappé. Party night? Yes and no. Because if it is true that the result was then brought home despite the return of the Girondins, who scored at 78 ‘and 92’, the goals scored by the local eleven did not go down to many Parisian fans.

Among the posts was not Gigio Donnarumma, who was seated on the bench in favor of Keylor Navas. What happened on the occasion of the 1-3 goal, signed by Elis, triggered the social reactions of some very demanding guest supporters who in the circumstance also saw the fault of the Costa Rican.

“Donnarumma would have saved”, “Donnarumma remains the best”, “Navas is unable to bring home a clean sheet”: these are just some of the comments that appeared on Twitter during and shortly after the end of the match. For the record, for Mauro Icardi, another luxury bench, only 4 minutes on the pitch ..


