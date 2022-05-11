Keylor Navas talks about the signing of Mbappé to Real Madrid: “I would like to say something, but…”

Rumors about the signing of Mbappé by Real Madrid skyrocketed this week thanks to the fact that the French player was seen in the Spanish capital along with his PSG teammates, including Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

And precisely Navas spoke with Cadena SER about the signing of Mbappé to Real Madrid. The former Real Madrid goalkeeper and winner of the three consecutive Champions League was approached about the subject of what would be the “serial soap opera” of the leg market, but he did not want to give details about his future election.

“I would love to say something about Kylian (Mbappé), but I have no idea. I hope he stays with us,” Keylor began by commenting. “Have I talked to him? Those are personal issues,” said Navas.

The soap opera of the summer

The truth is that, once the future of Erling Haaland, who will join the ranks of Manchester City, has been resolved, the most outstanding soap opera of the summer will be that of Mbappé.