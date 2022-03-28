Keylor Navas turns house into shelter for Ukrainians

Twitter Keylor Navas Keylor Navas makes a humanitarian gesture

The war that is being waged in Ukraine after the invasion of the Russian army continues to cause thousands of people to flee their country in search of being welcomed as refugees by other nations, and the PSG goalkeeper, Keylor Navas has given an example of humanitarian aid for a group of victims.

The Costa Rican, star of his national team who played for Real Madrid, opened the doors of his house in Paris so that a group of 30 people from Ukraine have a place to live temporarily, in addition to providing food.

According to Barcelona’s Diario SPORT, Navas found out about the work being done by the Roma association in the Gracia neighborhood of Barcelona when he went to Krakow to bring food and Ukrainian refugees.

Because of this, the Costa Rican goalkeeper decided to welcome 30 of them into his home.

In addition to this gesture, Navas bought 30 beds that he installed where he has a cinema. His wife, Andrea, got involved in the project since she made them food, gave them clothes and did a religious ceremony since the PSG goalkeeper is also an evangelist.

She also decided to campaign for donations through the Tiempos de Esperanza Foundation.

She posted that information on her Instagram account:

“Hands that give, will never be empty on Tuesday, Ukrainian families 🇺🇦 will be arriving in Valencia welcomed and brought with much love by @noguerajavi, his wife Isis, his nova vida team, @fundaciontiemposdeesperanza, priests, people moved by their hearts before this chaos that they are experiencing And I wanted to share with you that through Amazon.es we can help these children, some with their mother, others not, young people alone, with just their clothes, which was the only thing they could take, we can contribute whatever food is not perishables, clothing, personal hygiene items, etc.

I share the information! So that they can feel love in the midst of so much pain.”

All this while fighting for a World Cup berth

Navas is involved from afar in this great project while he is with the Costa Rican national team. “La Sele” is in the midst of an intense fight to be able to reach a World Cup for the third time in a row. After the victory against Canada on Thursday, the Tico team is in a position where it can be consolidated in a playoff position. The one who ends up getting this position, ensures a position to be able to face the representative of Oceania.





He also waits to see if Mexico or the United States falter to be able to be fully involved to take away the opportunity to qualify directly for Qatar 2022.

