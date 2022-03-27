Keylor Navas unleashes madness on his arrival in El Salvador

Keylor Navas and the Costa Rica national football team have arrived on Salvadoran soil, because this Sunday afternoon they will face The Select at the Cuscatlan Stadium. The arrival of the Costa Rican team generated a stir among the fans and the press itself, who were expectant to witness the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper.

As soon as he got off the bus, the cameras, reporters and fans began to go specifically with Keylor. The Central American goalkeeper was very calm at all times and was able to meet several fans who were already waiting for him outside the Costa Rican team’s concentration hotel.

Navas signed several shirts and attended to children who were able to meet the Costa Rican idol in person. In some images shared on social networks, Navas can be seen signing shirts for his team, as well as for Real Madrid, to later continue his journey to the hotel and rest before facing El Salvador.

Costa Rica, in playoff zone

The team led by Luis Fernando Suárez is currently in fourth place in the CONCACAF Octagonal, but there are still two more games left and it will be key for them to add as many points as possible, since anything can happen in the standings in the coming days.

After facing El Salvador, Costa Rica will have one last World Cup qualifying match and it will be against the United States. Very likely in that match they will define their ticket to Qatar 2022 or the playoff and they will seek to achieve it with the support of their fans on the field of the Costa Rican National Stadium.