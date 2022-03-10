Keylor Navas was applauded on his return to the Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain met this Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, in a match corresponding to the round of 16 second leg of the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid staged one of the most epic comebacks in the history of this tournament and ended up winning 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Keylor Navas remained on the bench, as strategist Mauricio Pochettino gave the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma the starting job tonight. However, Navas’ return to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium did not go unnoticed and he was applauded by the Real Madrid fans when he went out to warm up at pitch level. Navas responded to this gesture with a greeting to the stands.

Another emotional moment before kick-off came as Keylor made his way to the bench. The cameras caught him right at the moment when he turned to see the Madrid fans while the tenth anthem was playing. The Costa Rican goalkeeper stayed a few seconds admiring the images at the Bernabéu and then took his place on the bench.

Navas could take advantage in the internal fight with ‘Gigi’

Gianluigi Donnarumma did not come out on his best night, he made a punctual error that ended in a goal for Real Madrid and would later serve as an injection of encouragement for the comeback. Now, Keylor Navas will have the opportunity to take advantage of the stumble of his teammate to be able to establish himself in the PSG goal during the next commitments.