Keylor Navas’s gift that has become a symbol of inspiration for salvadorans

Keylor Navas, after the Concacaf Qualifying match during his visit to El Salvador, shared with the fans and one left a gift that will become a symbol of inspiration.

When Keylor Navas visited The Savior for him Octagonal End of the Concacaf Qualifyingwith the Costa Rican national team, the PSG goalkeeper had several gestures of affection with the Salvadoran fans who also knew how to recognize the great work that Keylor has done throughout his career. In the end, the match ended with a victory (2-1) for the Ticos, but the fans of La Selecta were left with a great detail.

At the end of the match, Keylor Navas approached various sectors of the stadium where several Salvadoran fans were located.. There he signed autographs, jerseys, including a hype that a fan took to the stadium. The owner of the drum, René Cubías, asked Keylor for his autograph for a special reason: to inspire the children of the country.

The foundation A Goal for El Salvador was created by José Martínez four years ago, and currently has 110 children enrolled.. Martínez was a soccer player who came to defend the blue and white jersey in official matches, being the author with which El Salvador managed to eliminate Panama in the qualifiers for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“We basically have two stages, one is educational-recreational, using football as a violence prevention tool, reducing the risk of incursions into socially negative areas, children who use their free time well, who are healthy through sport and promote values ​​such as discipline, respect and teamwork, and also provide academic, nutritional and psychological support,” Martinez commented.

“One of the stories that can give children the most encouragement is the case of Keylor Navas, a Central American goalkeeper, the way he made an effort to be the footballer he is now, winner of three Champions Leagues, the teams in which He has played, and we have him a couple of kilometers away. We knew that at some point we could have a rapprochement with him for the qualifiers, ” Martinez finished.