Keylor, on safari with Sergio Ramos in Rwanda

In Africa, the presence of the Tico along with Sergio Ramos and Julian Draxler has been a trend in the main media of that country

After the draw against Strasbourg, the Costa Rican goalkeeper, Keylor Navas he was able to have leisure space with his wife, Andrea Salasleaving France to head towards one of the most exotic countries in Africa, Rwanda.

The 35-year-old Costa Rican undertook a trip from Paris to Rwanda in the company of Julian Draxler, Thilo Kehrer and Sergio Ramos, they were invited by the Ministry of Tourism of that country who since 2019 is one of the main sponsors of the Paris Saint–Germain.

Sergio Ramos and Keylor Navas in Rwanda. 2022. @PSG_Inside

They set off this Sunday to meet the famous Big 5 at Akagera National Park where they had the chance to see lions, elephants, antelope, zebras, rhinos and other wildlife in their natural habitat. PSG through a press release.

“The Akagera National Park is the largest wetland in the country and the last refuge for savannah species in Rwanda. It is a unique tourist attraction that is home to more than 13,000 animals,” added the French team through the press release.

Few days ago, Keylor Navas He had expressed his great enthusiasm for traveling to Rwanda to see gorillas, one of the great attractions of the nation with more than twelve million inhabitants.

In social networks, the presence of the Costa Rican along with his other three teammates PSG has been a trend in the main networks of the Parisian team, in addition to the tourist office of Rwanda.

“Then the players will go to the Volcanoes National Park to observe the majestic mountain gorillas. They will also meet with young fans and players from the Academy Paris Saint-Germain in Kigali. A visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial will be organized to pay tribute to the victims and learn about the abuses perpetrated against the Tutsi”, concluded the press release issued by the PSG.