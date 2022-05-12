Keys that allow us to recognize when we need psychological help

The mental health It is essential to achieve a healthy life. As defined by the World Health Organization (WHO), “health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”.

In this way, mental health is “more than the absence of mental disorders or disabilities”.

It is about reaching a complete state of well-being in which the person is able to cope with stressful situations, be productive at work and contribute to their community.

Therefore, having mental health is just as important as having physical health and being free from disease. For this, it is important stay mentally healthy and deal with any symptoms that may alert us to a mental health problem.

Poor mental health is linked to rapid social change, stressful working conditions, gender discrimination, social exclusion, and unhealthy lifestyles.

In addition, not enjoying good mental health makes the person more vulnerable and has more risk of suffering from a mental disorder.

These signs can warn us of a mental health problem

As long prevent mental disorders, It is important to recognize the symptoms that may indicate that we have poor mental health, to face them and seek professional help if necessary.

First of all, a person who may have mental health problems most of the time “feels isolated, frustrated and overwhelmed”, because “all areas of your life are affected, including your way of thinking, feeling and acting”, they warn from the official portal of the Federal Government of the United States

There are different warning signs that can tell us that someone is at risk for a mental health problem. For example, when a person stops spending time with people or away from situations they used to enjoy, when someone suffers from insomnia or other sleep disorders, or when they have a lower than normal energy level.

Excessive drug or alcohol use and sudden mood swings can also be warning signs, which can end up affecting social relationships.

How to recognize that I need psychological help

In the first place, in order to recognize that a person needs psychological help in order to avoid a mental health problem, it is important to determine to what extent symptom interfere with daily life.

Thus, from the National Institute of Mental Health (NIH, for its acronym in English) of the United States they explain that, in the first place, it is necessary to analyze by how long symptoms are lasting

If in the last two weeks you have felt down or have difficulty falling asleep, but you can still work, do housework or take care of yourself or others, you can try doing some self-care activities.

These activities include physical exercise, social activities, trying to sleep on a regular schedule, eating healthy, talking to someone you trust, or practicing meditation and relaxation activities.

Instead, if the symptoms exceed two weeksperhaps it is better to choose to ask for professional help.

Some more symptoms serious that may indicate a mental health problem would be difficulty sleeping for a long period of time, changes in appetite and weight, difficulty getting out of bed due to mood, problems concentrating, loss of general interest or inability to perform daily activities and functions.

If these symptoms are getting worse and worse, even applying self-care methods, it is essential seek professional help and talk to a doctor to see if psychotherapy or medication is needed.

For thoughts about death or harming yourself, it is urgent seek medical attention from a psychologist or psychiatrist.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





read also

Judith Vives





read also

Mary Homes





read also

Maria Casas