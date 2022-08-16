Keys to regain mental health on vacation

have a purpose it also helps to achieve wellness. Therefore, Espinosa recommends “finding the ultimate reason why you do what you do.” This passion has a lot to do with the concept of the Japanese culture ‘ikigai’, the vital motivation. As explained a few months ago at a BBVA Open Talks, an event organized by BBVA Open Innovation, this philosophy determines that, to be happy, one must find oneself: Enjoy the moment, take it easy, balance career with rest, and stay active.

Nevertheless, learn to disconnect it is difficult when the responsibility for success seems to depend entirely on the entrepreneur and the passion for the project is taken to the extreme. “Not for much getting up early does he wake up earlier, but the entrepreneur is afraid that he won’t wake up and that’s why he can’t sleep,” warns San Román.

the psychologist Emma Iglesias, explains why this disconnection is necessary. “Emotional well-being is like a chair, for it to do its job and be stable it needs four legs and the backrest. The same thing happens with mental health: we cannot depend only on one leg. Our life cannot be focused only on workwe need to rest”, she affirms. Carlota Mateos corroborates this advice. After the pandemic, she has been forced to face other hard professional moments: “I resolved them calmly because I had previously done the necessary work of self-knowledge, relaxation and serenity”.

Rejection management is another challenge for the entrepreneur, as Espinosa mentioned. Therefore, he advises “run away from external approval” and learn that “failing is a sign that you are innovating.” And he adds: “You never know if it is a failure or if a seed has been sown that will bear fruit over time.”

Surround yourself well to be more resilient

During the journey in search of the innovative solution, there is a key factor: the company, either from the co-founders of the project, from mentors or from people from the personal environment who can offer their support. “Looking for company and advice to get out of the well has a lot to do with being resilient,” Espinosa points out. Therefore, entrepreneurs can work to enhance that resilience.

For its part, Gabor Balogfounder of Trucksters, a relay freight transport company that has carried out a pilot with BBVA Open Innovation and collaborates with BBVA, highlighted in this article the importance for him of getting along with the other two co-founders: “People are not machines nor do we generate constant results and, when one is in a valley, another can be in a peak”.

Surrounding yourself well is not only helpful in vulnerable moments, but have a good team is key to business. For this reason, the entrepreneur must not transfer his uncertainty and stress to the rest of the professionals and must take care of the mental well-being of his team. Showing empathy, being able to negotiate and having systemic thinking are some tips for being a good leader. Also learn to delegate for the good of oneself and of others. “It is very important to know how to identify what is in your control and what is not,” says Espinosa. Know how to identify the workload that can be assumed is another useful emotional intelligence skill for entrepreneurs, San Román agrees: “We all have a limit and it is best not to reach it.”

Entrepreneurship and mental health, a balanced relationship

The balance between professional and personal life When participating in the entrepreneurial career, avoid reaching the edge of the precipice, a point where the return is more complicated. In that case, it is advisable to go to a professional who can help solve the problems before they get worse and even develop disorders.

As prevention is better than cure, in the summer time rest becomes even more important. The holidays can be a good time to reflect on the importance of mental health before the start of a new course and on how to take care of well-being. Recharging the batteries is a key step to take on new challenges with energy and enthusiasm.