Keys to the plebiscite for a new Constitution in Chile: from the social outbreak to the social rule of law

Chile celebrates on Sunday, September 4, an exit plebiscite that will define the fate of the proposed new Constitution in Chile. There will be 15.1 million citizens summoned to the polls in a compulsory way, both in the national territory and abroad. It is a text that proposes a profound change in Chilean institutions, such as the declaration of a social State of law, and that ends with institutions that have accompanied the entire Republic, such as the Senate. The last known polls before the ban on publishing new opinion polls give an advantage of around 10 points to the option of those who will reject the text. The electoral experts, although they consider a change in trends to be complex, do not rule out that the board could be turned around, especially considering the way in which the Government of Gabriel Boric has been deployed by the new Constitution, fundamental -the ministers have said- to carry out the battery of committed reforms.

The text that will be plebiscitated is not made at the end of an authoritarian period —as was customary in the past—, but due to the slow deterioration of the legitimacy of democratic institutions. In the opinion of its defenders, it is the most democratic and inclusive process that Chile has ever had. The proposal breaks molds: it has become the first in the world drawn up by a joint body between men and women, with a marked feminist stamp that transcends the entire text. But although this aspect and the guaranteed public goods seem to be in tune with the citizenry, there are various aspects that concern various sectors, which is why the proposal does not attract the support of large majorities.

1. It all started with the social uprisings

On October 18, 2019, the social outbreak began. The fuse was lit due to a rise in the Santiago metro fare, with secondary workers jumping the subway control barriers, but it led to intense days of protest with great violence and, in parallel, with massive peaceful demonstrations. Among politicians and social observers there is still no absolute consensus on the causes of the outbreak, but there was a concept that marked the streets in those days: greater dignity in demand for better social goods. It happened in the second government of the right of Sebastián Piñera (2018-2022) that was on the ropes. There was a day of so much violence, where even military barracks were attacked, that Chilean democracy was in danger. It was the context in which practically all the political forces tried to find an institutional solution to the political crisis and negotiated an agreement for social peace and a new Constitution in Parliament, which gave rise to the constituent process. In Congress, deputy Boric was one of the signatories, although that decision was not shared by his own party and part of the Broad Front forces. The Communist Party, one of the supports of the current Administration, was subtracted from the agreement.

The demand for a new Constitution, in any case, was on the table for years in Chilean politics. The current Magna Carta was drafted in 1980 during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, but both at the end of the military regime and in democracy it underwent important reforms. The current text, in fact, bears the signature of the socialist Ricardo Lagos, who took out some of the most important authoritarian enclaves in 2005. But already in the 2009 presidential campaign the need for a new text appeared again and in the last government of Michelle Bachelet —between 2014 and 2018— a citizen process was carried out for a proposal for a new Constitution. The project, however, was presented in the last days of the socialist mandate and in the following Administration, that of Piñera, the initiative did not advance.

2. The entry plebiscite and the election of conventional

On October 25, 2020, after a postponement due to the pandemic, the plebiscite was finally held to define whether or not Chileans wanted a new Constitution, in which half of the voters participated. The result was categorical: 78% supported the idea of ​​a new Fundamental Charter, with a diverse electorate that included the center-left and even certain sectors of the right. On that occasion, it was decided, in parallel, the body in charge of drafting the proposal and a similar percentage -79%- was because it was done by a constitutional convention of 155 members entirely elected for that task and not one that was also made up of part of Congress.

A few months later, in mid-May 2021, the citizenry once again went to the polls to elect the 155 conventional voters. Due to the rules previously negotiated by the political class, it was an election that would elect the same number of men and women, with 17 seats reserved for indigenous people —in Chile there is 13% of the population that recognizes itself as some native people— and a high number of independents, outside the political parties. The convention was made up mostly of members of the left and of groups that defend certain specific causes, such as the environmentalist. The right elected only 37 members, without even reaching a third of the convention.

3. The wording of the new text

On July 4, 2021, the constitutional convention began its work and elected the Mapuche academic Elisa Loncon as its first president (she was later replaced, as was the agreement). The body had a term of nine months, extendable to one year, to present a proposal for a Constitution, which it fulfilled, despite the fact that at some point it was feared that it would not succeed. As it was a space where political parties did not have the same influence as in other instances, such as Congress, the debate was complex, as was the process to reach agreements. As the right was practically absent – its votes are not needed to reach two thirds -, the greatest tensions originated between the same left and center-left groups. The various episodes that were damaging the confidence of the organ did not help: one of the conventional members of the extinct People’s List who faked cancer —the convention almost always had to work with 154 conventional members and not with 155—, another who voted from the shower , insults and accusations between constituents, incense in the headquarters of the Congress in Santiago where the sessions were held, among other incidents.

4. The main characteristics of the proposed new Constitution

The definitive text has 388 articles and 57 transitory norms, with which it will be —if approved— one of the largest constitutions in the world. It has 11 chapters.

It proposes a “democratic State, with representative democracy and reinforced with forms of direct democracy that we have never known in the country; Rule of Law; social rights, protection of a nature of which we are part; decentralization of the country”, explained the constituent Agustín Squella, a liberal leftist, who will approve in the plebiscite on September 4.

Together with the proposal for an ecological State, these are the first constitutional constructions that have a direct impact on the feminist movement, which even before the social outbreak showed its strength in the streets in 2018. Not only did it achieve the formation of the constitutional body in equal number of men and women, but the “parity democracy” that takes about 42 of the articles.

The proposal establishes a new relationship between the native peoples and the Chilean State with the declaration of a plurinational State, which represents a substantial change. “If the concept of the Chilean nation is destroyed, Chile will end as we have known it since before 1810,” historian Sofía Correa Sutil has criticized.

Although there is a certain consensus regarding the social rights contemplated in the proposals —the detractors point to the large number that is enshrined and the risks of judicialization—, the points that generate the most controversy are, precisely, the groundbreaking ones. Together with the plurinational State and the indigenous territorial autonomies, the main voices of the Rejection They point to proposals such as the government system: a presidential system attenuated with asymmetric bicameralism that, in practice, implies, among other issues, the disappearance of an institution with 200 years of history, such as the Senate.

Another of the controversial points is related to the Justice Systems, which would replace the Judiciary: “There would be one legal system for part of the population, the indigenous peoples, and another for the rest of the population,” criticizes Isidro Solís, who was Minister of Justice in the first government of Michelle Bachelet.

5. What the polls say

The distance between both options of the plebiscite would be about 10 points in favor of those who will reject the proposal of the Chilean convention, according to the surveys. 10 days before the referendum there is already a ban on publishing new opinion polls, but the last known ones show 37% for the Approve option and 47% for Rejection (UDD Citizen Panel), 42% for Approval and 58% for the Rejection (Black&White), 37% for Approval and 46% for Rejection (Cadem) and 32.9% for Approval and 45.8% for Rejection (Pulso Ciudadano). According to center-left electoral expert Pepe Auth, who reported his projections a few days ago, Rejection would remain at 53.6% and Approval at 46.4%. It is a difference that seems adjusted, but that, in his calculations, does not leave much room for the trend to reverse. In a compulsory voting scenario, Auth projects the participation of 9.2 million people out of a register of 15.1 million voters, that is, it would reach around 60% (in the second presidential round in December there was 55 %).

In a country where there is a conflict between generations rather than between the right and the left, the vote of older adults after the pandemic could become a key factor in Chile’s constitutional referendum. Those over 65 years of age are the segment most likely to participate in the vote on the proposed Constitution after only 38% voted in the 2020 plebiscite, in the midst of the health crisis.

6. The continuation of the constituent process

If the proposal is not approved, there is a certain political consensus that the current Constitution must be changed, given the vast majority of Chileans who demonstrated at the polls for the replacement of the current Magna Carta in the October 2020 entry plebiscite. a process that began to develop after the definitions of former President Ricardo Lagos on July 5, when he pointed out that neither the proposal nor the current Constitution generate consensus, so the constituent process should continue after the referendum. The right has been open to changes and, if they win the option of those who reject it, the center-left in Congress pushed for the approval of a reform that reduces the quorum to modify the current Constitution to four-sevenths. This is what those who will reject the new Constitution defend, but with a clear path of reforms to the current Magna Carta.

For President Boric and the ruling party, however, the best way forward is achieved with the approval of the proposal and subsequent reforms in Congress. It was what the left agreed on August 10 in a document where they refer to improvements, clarifications and changes to the proposal of the constitutional convention.

President Boric himself has declared himself the guarantor of these reforms which, if the text is approved, must be carried forward. In the case of winning the option of those who reject, the president has said that he would prefer not to repeat a plebiscite, but to call a new convention election. According to the authorities of the Electoral Service, Servel, in this case it would take 125 days after the plebiscite to call a new constituent election.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS América newsletter and receive all the key information on current affairs in the region.