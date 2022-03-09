Keys to the Russian war in Ukraine

On the 11th day of Russia’s war in Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled towns and a pro-Russian official said safe corridors would be reopened for residents of the beleaguered port of Mariupol.

The number of Ukrainians forced to leave their country rose to 1.5 million million and the messages from the Kremlin became more aggressive. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Ukraine’s future as a nation is in jeopardy. He also compared Western sanctions to “declaring war.”

Here’s a look at the key aspects of the conflict on Sunday.

PROMISES OF SAFE PASSAGE FROM TWO CITIES, AGAIN

A pro-Russian official said safe corridors for Mariupol residents would reopen on Sunday, the day after a promised ceasefire in the beleaguered port city collapsed.

Ukrainian authorities confirmed that evacuations from the city would begin at noon.

Artillery fire and shelling from Russia prevented people from leaving before agreed evacuations began on Saturday, according to Ukrainian officials. Putin accused Ukraine of sabotaging the initiative.

Russia has made significant inroads to the south in an attempt to cut off Ukraine’s access to the Sea of ​​Avrov. Capturing Mariupol would allow Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea, a territory it annexed in 2014.

Eduard Basurin, a military official in the separatist-held Donetsk territory, said corridors would also be opened to evacuate residents of Volnovakha.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?

Russian forces launched hundreds of missile and artillery attacks across the country, including dropping large bombs on residential areas in Chernihiv, a city north of the capital of Kiev, according to Ukrainian authorities. But a column of Russian armored vehicles several kilometers long, threatening the capital, was still stuck on the outskirts of Kiev.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were holding major cities in the country’s center and southeast, while the Russians were trying to blockade and fence off Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Sumy.

Ukrainian forces were defending Odessa, Ukraine’s largest port city, from Russian ships, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich.

Russian troops have taken control of the southern port of Kherson in the past week.

CONFIRMED OR WITNESSED LIVE BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

In Mariupol, Associated Press journalists saw doctors trying unsuccessfully to save the lives of injured children, pharmacies out of stock and hundreds of thousands of people suffering from food and water shortages in the dead of winter.

In Irpin, near Kiev, a sea of ​​people on foot and even in wheelbarrows crossed over the remains of a destroyed bridge to cross a river and leave the city. With the help of Ukrainian soldiers they carried pets, babies, purses and flimsy bags loaded with a few belongings. Some of the elderly and weaker people were carried on carts and blankets.

Kiev’s central station was still packed with people desperate to leave, and frequent shell impacts could be heard from the center of the capital.

DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Moldova promising US aid to the tiny former Soviet republic, an ally of Washington. The country grapples with the influx of refugees from Ukraine and keeps its eyes on the escalating war between Russia and its neighboring country.

A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will be held on Monday, according to Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. He did not elaborate, such as where the meeting would be held.

Earlier meetings in Belarus led to a ceasefire agreement to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate children, women and the elderly from besieged cities.

Putin again blamed the Ukrainian government for the war and condemned its resistance to the invasion. If they continue to resist, he claimed, “they are questioning the future of the Ukrainian state.”

The president made the remarks after Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” to the US Congress for more planes, as Russian forces continued to bombard strategic points with missiles and artillery.

Meanwhile, Israel’s prime minister returned Sunday from a trip to Russia, where he met with Putin and discussed the war.

Naftali Bennett flew to Moscow on Saturday, where he met with the Russian leader for three hours. Bennett spoke with Zelenskyy after his meeting with Putin.

Bennett’s trip was a new attempt at diplomatic contacts in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. Israel is one of the few countries that has good relations with both Moscow and Kiev.

THE HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

The death toll of the conflict has been difficult to measure. The United Nations human rights office said at least 351 civilians had been confirmed dead since the Feb. 24 invasion, but the true number was likely much higher.

The United Nations World Food Program warns that millions of people inside Ukraine, a major world supplier of wheat, will need food aid “immediately”.

Ukrainian refugees continued to arrive in neighboring countries, such as Poland, Romania and Moldova. The number of people who have fled Ukraine since the start of the fighting has reached 1.5 million, according to the United Nations refugee agency.