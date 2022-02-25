Keys to understand the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Minutes before six o’clock in the morning on Thursday, February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Donbas, in southeastern Ukraine.

After this speech, great explosions at various points in eastern Ukraine, from Sloviansk and Kramatorsk to Kharkiv, 30 kilometers from the Russian border; even in Kiev, the capital.

While launching the attack against Ukraine, Moscow defends that it is an operation to “demilitarize” the neighboring country, but it does not intend the occupation. Here we present five keys to understand this conflict, and what place the US occupies in all this.

What is the origin of the conflict?

The background must be found in 2014, when Russia took control of Crimea and supported separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine was one of the republics that made up the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR). In 1954, to celebrate the anniversary of Ukrainian-Russian relations, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev ceded Crimea to Ukraine.

In 1991, when the USSR disintegrated, Ukraine became a sovereign country and began to gain relevance because the main Russian fleet is located in Crimea.

Since then, Ukraine has been divided: half of its population is pro-Russian, in favor of the country being annexed to Russia, and the other half leans towards the West and sympathizes with the idea of ​​joining the Atlantic Treaty Organization. North (NATO).

In 2014, the Russian government organized a referendum on whether or not Crimeans wanted their country to be part of Russia. Although the majority of the inhabitants voted in favor of joining Russia, Ukraine ignored the referendum, calling it illegal, and Russia occupied various areas of eastern Ukraine.

In November 2021, the government of Kiev (Ukrainian capital) accused Russia of moving more than 100,000 troops, tanks and other weapons along their common border.

In December of that year, Russia demanded that the West, including NATO, cease all military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, and that the Alliance not integrate that country, or other former Soviet nations, into its organization.

On January 10, 2022, US and Russian authorities met in Genoa to start diplomatic talks, however, the differences failed to reach an agreement.

On January 31, Russia and the United States discussed the Ukraine crisis at a closed-door meeting of the UN Security Council.

At the time, the US ambassador to the UN warned that a Russian invasion would endanger world security. However, on February 1, Vladimir Putin denied that Russia was planning an invasion.

How does Putin justify the “military invasion of Ukraine”?

On Monday, Putin had already delivered a televised speech announcing that he recognized the independence of two areas of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

That was seen by analysts as the previous step to the military operation. In fact, this very Wednesday the pro-Russian rebel regions in Ukraine asked Putin to send troops.

Among Putin’s arguments against Ukraine there are those of a historical and security nature.

On Monday he claimed that Ukraine had no history of being a real nation and accused the Ukrainian authorities of corruption.

Shortly after the announcement, Putin signed an order for troops to perform “peacekeeping functions” in both rebel regions.

What is the Nordstream 2, the Achilles’ heel of the conflict?

Faced with the implicit threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its European allies have set their sights on what they see as the Kremlin’s biggest Achilles’ heel: the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, built to bring gas to Europe, from Russia to Germany and without the need to go through Ukraine as is the case today.

However, its use is blocked amid risks of a large-scale conflict that Kiev says would mean the resource would no longer pass through its territory.

“Germany has committed in this agreement that if Russia tries to use energy as a weapon or commits further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and push for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions limiting export capacity. Russia to Europe in the energy sector,” Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland underlined last December.

The value of fuel hits the European continent hard, which during the winter has seen its prices skyrocket.

“It is an advantage for the West, because if Vladimir Putin wants to see gas flow through that pipeline, he may not want to take the risk of invading Ukraine,” said White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

12,000 million dollars were invested in the Nord Stream 2 built to transport 55,000 million cubic meters of gas per year to the Old Continent, which would provide natural gas at a relatively low price while internal production falls.

Germany, which already imports about 40% of the gas it uses from Russia, has supported the project and resisted US pressure to minimize its energy dependency on Moscow.

However, now with Russia threatening Ukraine, official US sources believe that Germany, under the new leadership of Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz, is likely to keep supply valves sealed to put pressure on Putin, said William Taylor, a former US diplomat in Kiev. and vice president of the United States Institute of Peace.

What sanctions has Russia received for fueling the crisis in Ukraine?

After Russia broke the 2015 Minsk agreement by recognizing the independence of pro-Russian regions, Western nations responded with fervor.

The European Union and the United Kingdom established initial sanction packages for five Russian banks and the freezing of the assets of Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Boris Johnson’s nephew, Igor Rotenberg.

The UK noted that the impact of the measures may be limited as all but one of the targets have been subject to US sanctions for several years, such as Bank Rossiya, the state defense sector lender Promsvyazbank, Genbank, the Black Sea Development and Reconstruction Bank and the IS Bank.

What is NATO and what does Putin want from it?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, NATO, also called the Atlantic Alliance, is a political and military alliance that was founded from the Washington Treaty or North Atlantic Treaty, signed by ten countries in the US capital 72 years ago.

The purpose of NATO is to guarantee the freedom and security of member countries through political and military actions, as well as the commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The issue of Ukraine’s exclusion from NATO has been a long-standing obsession for Putin, dating back to his predecessor Boris Yeltsin’s tenure in the 1990s. Russian concerns were noted in a letter from Yeltsin to Bill Clinton, President of the United States: “We understand, of course, that any possible integration of Eastern European countries into NATO will not automatically lead to the alliance turning in some way against Russia, but it is important to consider how our public opinion could react to that step”.

Russia has spoken of a “moment of truth” in reshaping its relationship with NATO.

“It is absolutely mandatory for us to ensure that Ukraine never, ever becomes a member of NATO,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

Moscow accuses NATO countries of “injecting” Ukraine with weapons and the United States of stoking tensions.

President Putin has complained that Russia “has nowhere else to retreat to. Do you think we will sit idly by?”

In reality, Russia wants NATO to return to the borders it had before 1997.

He demands that the alliance not expand further east and also wants an end to NATO’s military activity in Eastern Europe.

That would mean combat units would be withdrawn from Poland and the Baltic republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and missiles would not be deployed in countries like Poland and Romania.

Russia has also proposed a treaty with the United States banning the deployment of nuclear weapons beyond its national territories.