keys to wear it without going cheesy

This May marked the 25th anniversary of one of the most emblematic songs of the 90s. Who doesn’t know the catchy “Come on Barbie, let’s go party” by the group Aqua? A theme inspired by the world of plastic and fantasy of the iconic doll that could perfectly be part of the soundtrack of the new film, based on the Mattel toy, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Unfortunately, the popular success will not sound in this production starring Margot Robbie, who will be the flesh and blood Barbie, and Ryan Gosling, who will play Ken. The first images of the shooting have already gone around the world due to the incredible resemblance between the actress and the doll.

Margot Robbie in her first image as Barbie Instagram @barbie

Some snapshots that have given rise to an unexpected trend based on the style of the toy: Barbiecore. How could it be otherwise, fuchsia pink, the main color of Margot’s looks in the film, has generated a real fury and there are already many celebrities who have joined this fashion that will last, at least, until the premiere of the film, on July 21, 2023.

The first images of Margot transformed into Barbie have revolutionized social networks

Fuchsia is, without a doubt, the most representative tone in the world of Barbie. The logo, the house, the caravan, the car, the pieces of clothing and accessories, even the packaging, have this color as a star, which also has its presence, more than prominent, in Robbie’s outfits.

Margot Robbie on the set of ‘Barbie’ with the director, Greta Gerwig Twitter

One of his craziest looks is a cowboy-inspired outfit made up of a vest and flared pants. A outfits that could also anticipate future trends, such as the return of pants with a lot of flare and with lace closure that replaces the zipper.





Another of the outfits that has caused a sensation in social networks is the eighties outfit to skate with Ken. Surely many of the readers will sound this outfits since in the eighties a doll was put up for sale that dressed practically identically to do her sports routine.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds on the set of ‘Barbie’ gtres

A set that stands out for its printed jersey and neon tights in the purest Jane Fonda style, when she had her own aerobics classes. In addition, Margot completes her look with a visor and accessories in a phosphorescent color. A vibrant style that looks matching Ryan, who wears a fuchsia shirt and vest and shorts with the same psychedelic print.

At the moment it has not been possible to capture more images of the shoot, which has already influenced the style of several style prescribers, including Hailey Bieber. The model recently posted some snapshots on Instagram wearing a corset minidress from Versace’s fall-winter 2023 collection, making it clear that she was joining the Barbiecore trend without falling into the cheesy outfits.

The model Hailey Bieber with the Versace dress Instagram @haileybieber

A list of celebrities in which Paris Hilton cannot be missing, for many a life-size Barbie. The millionaire, who already opted for a Barbie-style design for her wedding, is a big fan of fuchsia and usually bets on garments made in this color every day. She even dares with accessories and with the same long blonde hair that the doll wears.

Paris Hilton lives in a world in the purest Barbie style Instagram @parishilton

Her great friend Kim Kardashian is not far behind. Not only has she dyed her hair blonde, she also goes for looks with which she seems to emulate Barbie’s style. A few weeks ago she posed on Instagram wearing metallic pink Balenciaga pants, with built-in shoes, and a matching top.

Kim Kardashian with Balenciaga trouser-boots Instagram @kimkardashian

Another celebrity who has recently changed her look is Megan Fox, who is already intensely living the fantasy and plastic world of the doll with her partner Machine Gun Kelly, who has become her particular Ken. The actress has been seen in recent days with various outfits with fuchsia as the star color. One of the most striking has been the set of crop top and a skirt with a gathered detail at the front that flatters your body.

Megan Fox in her Barbie-inspired outfit Instagram @meganfox

It cannot be ignored that part of this craze for fuchsia and Barbie is the fault of Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, who has filled his fall collection with dresses, jackets and pants in this color. The designer has dyed the red carpets fuchsia with designs that leave no one indifferent due to their volumes and necklines.

The model Elsa Hosk with a Valentino design on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival Instagram @maisonvalentino

Vanessa Hudgens in a Valentino minidress at the MTV Awards Instagram @maisonvalentino

A viral trend to which Emily Ratajkowski has also joined with a dress that follows the Y2K fashion, with the printed butterflies that triumphed in the 2000s, a wild neckline, a halter and asymmetric skirt.