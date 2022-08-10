KFC pleases its guests and resurrects its most bizarre product

“Sometimes the best friend is actually a chicken sandwich,” reads a KFC Tweet, (REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko)

KFC has relaunched the Double Down, a calorie bomb that replaces the bun with two fried chicken fillets stuffed with bacon, cheese and mayonnaise.

Yum Brands Inc. decision bets on reversing slowdown in demand of its pizzas and fried chicken by low-income consumers.

The Double Down has reappeared in Egypt, Italy, the United States, Germany, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines.

Fast food is successful because it is tasty, instant and reasonably priced. KFC knows these principles very well because it has been a leader in creating menus that drive its guests crazy, with tasty recipes that are marketed with original advertising campaigns to generate curiosity even in the staunchest of healthy diets.

One of his ideas to navigate the turbulent waters of the post-pandemic has been to listen to the clamor of his users and relaunch a popular “sandwich” that was introduced in 2010 and later withdrawn from the market.

KFC restaurants owned by the firm BrandsYumthey have re-prepared the double-downa calorie bomb that replaces the bread with two fried chicken fillets, stuffed with bacon, cheese and mayonnaise.

Yum Brands Inc said on August 3 that it would offer new items and promotional offers for reverse the slowdown in demand of its pizzas and fried chicken by low-income consumers.

Americans are tightening their belts more and more as household savings fall and prices for gasoline and daily essentials rise, hurting corporate profits, Reuters said.

The Double Down Madness

At first, the proposal seemed so far-fetched that many thought it was an April Fools’ Day prank. The surprise was huge when KFC announced its launch for April 1 2010.

The exaggerated fat content did not stop the Double Down from becoming a favorite among KFC regulars. The breadless sandwich went viral on social media, was talked about on TV variety shows, and spread to five continents until one day it disappeared from menus without warning.

Continue reading the story

The original Double Down recipe contains 540 calories32 grams of fat (of which 10 grams are saturated fat), 150 milligrams of cholesterol and 1,380 milligrams of sodium, reported at the time in the Los Angeles Times.

Critics didn’t demonize KFC for the nutritional content of its new product, because it wasn’t much worse than the competition. “This is not the only fast food sandwich that can give you a heart attack after 20 steps. A Big Mac has 540 calories and 29 grams of fat, and a Burger King Tendercrisp chicken sandwich has 800 calories and 46 grams of fat.

The annoyance is that KFC had been praised for launching healthy products, such as the line of grilled chicken introduced in 2009. The arrival of the Double Down showed that health was not as high a priority as an effective sales strategy.

The My fitness Pal site ensures that to burn those 540 calories you need to ride a bike for just over an hourwalk 55 minutes, or deep clean your house for about 3 hours.

But when it comes to taking care of our health, we don’t just have to be aware of calories. According to FiveThirtyeight, counting calories is overrated because adults need to eat about 2,000 calories a day to stay healthy. The important thing is not the calories, but what you do with them. We must stop to think if among the foods we eat, we choose a lot of fat, cholesterol and sodium or if we prefer fibers and vitamins.

The Double Down figures don’t pass the healthy eating test. When you eat that chicken sandwich, you’re getting a quarter of your daily calories in a single serving and half of the daily cholesterol recommended by the United States.

Limited offer

KFC has had a decade to analyze the caloric situation of the Double Down. But with the recent decline in sales, he decided to listen to the pleas of his public and relaunch the product with limited campaigns in different countries.

One of the first markets to enjoy it was Canada, with diners filling the stores to take advantage of the offer in the last quarter of 2021. Since then, the Double Down has reappeared in Egypt, Italy, United States, Germany, South Africa, United Kingdom, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines.

In 2014, KFC had already used the Double Down wild card to hook Internet users with the #DOUBLEDOWNDARE.

The campaign invited Double Down fans to “compete in a series of four challenges to prove you’re a Double Down super fan.” There were a total of 4 challenges, and 3 winners were chosen from each challenge. The winners got a cash prize of $100.

The challenges were designed to maximize the use of social networks. The first challenge, for example, asked participants to take the most creative Double Down selfie, using the hashtag #SELFIEDARE. The second challenge was to create a Double Down dance choreography, with the hashtag #DANCEDARE. The third challenge was a bit more personal. Couples were required to wear a Double Down to a date and share a photo via social media with the hashtag #DATEDARE. The fourth challenge, which was awarded the ‘Double Down Super Fan’, required people to share their best Double Down tribute, using the hashtag #TRIBUTEDARE. The winner got $500 and a party at their local KFC, along with 50 close friends and family.

Perhaps the biggest challenge for all the participants was keeping their cholesterol levels at reasonable levels.

With information from Fast Food, The Street, NewsWire, Reuters.

You might also be interested in:

(Video) Fast food delivery applications in Mexico