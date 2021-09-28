Khaby Lame and Will Smith, an upcoming project: “I’ll go to the USA in the fall”

Khaby Lame is 21 years old, was born in Senegal and raised in Chivasso and is the new TikTok star preparing to work with Will Smith. His profile boasts 64 million followers and has surpassed the followers of Mark Zuckerberg and TikTok himself. Selvaggia Lucarelli interviewed him for TPI and talked with him about his past, the dreams he cherishes, the project with the star of The Pursuit of Happiness and, above all, the desire to work with Checco Zalone.

Will Smith is Willy, the Prince of Bel Air

Khaby Lame, TikTok phenomenon of the moment, has always been passionate about comedy, since he was a child. The boy said: “As a child I dreamed of being a comedian. I watched The Prince of Bel-Air with Will Smith, the films with Checco Zalone and Eddie Murphy and I was already a clown with friends. I like to make people laugh.”. Obviously, the extreme success achieved on TikTok earned Khaby Lame a series of proposals to which it was impossible to say no.

Loading... Advertisements Khaby Lame in her videos on TikTok

The tiktoker said: “They offered me to be the Uganda coach in a movie, then Netflix looked for me, they invited me to America. Many famous people wrote to me. I have to reach Marcelo, the Real Madrid player, who wants to make a video . Among the things they proposed to me, however, I particularly care about a job in the company of Will Smith! “.

Finally, Khaby Lame expressed his esteem towards Checco Zalone and Favij: “In the future I would like to make a film with Checco Zalone. Tolo tolo was beautiful, he is different from other comedians, he does more mature things. I followed Favij, I liked seeing him when he played with his strange hats, we all followed him at my age”.

The next goal of the tiktoker is to learn English so that he can also give interviews to international newspapers such as the Washington Post, Daily Mail and New York Times. Finally, monetization through brands should not be underestimated. Alexander, the manager of Khabi Lame, said: “The monetization for Khaby comes from the contents of TikTok, where he earns on engagement. Many think that he monetizes above all from the views, instead he monetizes more if the video gets tot likes, comments, shares etc … Generalized engagement. Sharing, comments and likes count more than views. Furthermore, the count is based on 24 hours, not on the accumulation of numbers from other days. Earnings on 20 million views in 24 hours, not on 200 in two months. Brands contact us. But, now, if he talks about brands, he still does it for pleasure, because he likes the things they give him. Then there is Sky who wants him to sign a contract with Del Piero for Europeans, Hal-Thani the emir of Paris Sant-Germain wants him testimonial for the World Cup in Qatar as Khaby is the most famous Muslim in the world. He has numbers higher than Ronaldo, he is the number one in the world for organic growth “.

In short, the future seems to be on Khabi Lame’s side!