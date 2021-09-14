Khaby Lame and Will Smith: collaboration in sight?

Khaby Lame unstoppable. On social media, the creator is enjoying incredible success and has more followers than Mark Zuckerberg, Chiara Ferragni and many other of his colleagues. The content he shares online is cute videos in which he makes fun of some wacky solutions to everyday problems. Videos so funny and so full of likes that many famous people now want to collaborate with him, among them too Will Smith? Here’s what you need to know.

First of all, we recently spotted social interactions between the two. On November 9, Will Smith will publish his first autobiographical book and the same has publicized the news on the web. On the video he posted on Instagram, a comment from Khaby Lame arrived on time and wrote to him that he had already pre-purchased it. The American actor thanked the creator who, it’s no secret, has always dreamed of collaborating with him. Will his wish come true?

Interviewed by Selvaggia Lucarelli on TPI, Khaby Lame has revealed that she will go to America in the fall just to make a video with his idol. For the occasion, she is already learning English; meanwhile, he enjoys success and works on other collaborations: “They offered me to be a coach of Uganda in a film, then Netflix looked for me, they invited me to America … Many famous people wrote me … I have to reach Marcelo, the Real player, who wants to make a video …“

“My hands were shaking for Alex Del Piero”He later recounted. “When I found it in front of the restaurant it was an incredible surprise. My manager organized it, then we also made a video together. Now he calls me nephew, I uncle“.

So it seems that Khaby Lame’s dreams are coming true. Waiting to know how his meeting with Will Smith will go, keep following us for all the news!

[Foto: Instagram / TikTok]














