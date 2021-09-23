Khaby Lame and Will Smith, soon a video together and Netflix wants it too

From zero to a thousand, this is how the social success of Khaby Lame can be described, the tiktoker loved all over the world thanks to his brilliant intuition to replicate the most absurd videos, which are found online, making fun of his gestures or senseless ideas. show. And so, the more incredible the video the more successful he is, in this way he has come to have more followers than Mark Zuckerberg.

Khaby Lame projects with Netflix and Will Smith

Khaby Lame is so unstoppable that more and more VIPs want to participate in one of his videos, how can we not mention Alex Del Piero, but Will Smith and Netflix would also be in the queue. This was declared by Lame in an interview with TPI: “In the autumn I will go to America I will make a video with Will Smith. I don’t speak English, I have to learn. I received many proposals: they offered me to be a coach of Uganda in a film, then Netflix sought me out, they wrote to me many famous people “.

And among the projects there is also a collaboration with another footballer: “I have to reach Marcelo, the Real player, who wants to make a video … My hands were shaking with Alex Del Piero, when I found him in front of the restaurant it was an incredible surprise . My manager organized it, then we also made a video together. Now he calls me nephew, I uncle. “

The young man was born in Mbackè in Senegal, but moved with his family to Italy when he was one year old, like many children of immigrants he does not have citizenship, but he feels Italian:

“I don’t have Italian citizenship. But anyway, you know, even if they don’t give me the card I feel Italian anyway. I lived here, I went to school here” he confessed during the interview. “I grew up in public housing and despite what many people think are beautiful, I am happy to have grown up there, I had everything. It was full of kids like me, each with their problems, of course, but we were many friends in a courtyard, in a place where I have never had problems of racism because we were Calabrians, Sicilians, Moroccans, Neapolitans, Albanians, all the same. We always helped each other, there was a special bond “.

He dreams of being a comedian, and let’s say that in part he has already succeeded, of making a film with Checco Zalone, in the meantime he will be able to write on the curriculum that he has collaborated with the great Will Smith.