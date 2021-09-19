Khaby Lame and Will Smith. The star of Tiktok: “Soon a video with him”

The most followed tiktoker in the world would also be starting a collaboration with Netflix

Khaby Lame, the 21-year-old young man from Chivasso become star up TikTok with over 66 million followers around the world, thanks to his satire on the world of social media and his great mimicry and expressiveness, he could soon meet one of his idols.

He told it himself in an interview with TPI: “They proposed me to be the coach ofUganda in a movie, then he looked for me Netflix, they invited me to America, ”he said.

Soon a video with Will Smith

Among the many proposals received, there will soon be “a video with Will Smith, in the fall I should go to America, ”he added. The American actor is one of the idols of the young man of Senegalese origins, who as a child dreamed of becoming a comedian, watching “The Prince of Bel-Air with Will Smith, the films of Checco Zalone, Eddy Murphy and I was already a clown with friends ”.

Khaby Lame, his ironic videos on TikTok

Among the distinguished followers of Khaby Lame, also arrived Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook, who recently started following and liking an ironic video of the young tiktoker, in which he makes fun of the creator of the most famous social network in the world.

Born in Senegal on March 9, 2000, Khabane Lame, this is his full name, he has lived in Italy since he was one year old. The young man from Chivasso has built his fame on social media in just 12 months. During the 2020 lockdown, not knowing what to do indoors, he opened a profile on TikTok and started posting videos. No tutorials or long direct, but only short ironic videos seasoned with his gestures and facial expressions. Videos without words, but simple clips in which, with a facial expression or a gesture, he replies to films that have gone viral on the web, interpreting the thoughts of many users without speaking, and causing sincere laughter.

