Khaby Lame becomes a comic: “I’m still grounded even with 70 million followers”

If you are boomers, maybe the name Khaby Lame will tell you little. But just swipe your phone to surely find one of the many skits in which he is the protagonist, where with his cartoon face, he manages to simplify every apparently complicated action. On the other hand, it is difficult to remain indifferent to almost 70 million followers, those that Khaby has only on his Instagram profile. A crazy story that of this 22-year-old, who from a bricklayer has become one of the most important and well-known influencers in the world, even called by Mark Zuckerberg, yes, just mr. Facebook, to launch Meta.

Now his first book is out Super easy (Mondadori) made with Pietro Zemello And Giulio D’Antona, which contrary to what one might think, is not the classic biography that tells the story of a success, but a comic. Right from here we start with our “face to face” interview in connection on Zoom.

The first thing I thought when I heard about his book was that it was a biography. She has the perfect story about rematch and success. Why a comic instead?

“I wanted to do it in an immediate simple way. I’m a big fan of manga and I liked the idea of ​​making a comic, since I have this great passion ”.

In the book you are a superhero, and as Spiderman said, great powers correspond to great responsibilities. Do you feel this responsibility or is this nonsense told by Spider-Man?

“The responsibilities are always there, especially in my work, and having a large following. Among my followers there are many kids and I have a duty to do things right, without offending anyone. I must be aware that I have these responsibilities. So I confirm Spiederman’s theory ”.

In the comic she fights this villain, Mr. Dominion. In real life, has she ever bumped into someone, maybe not necessarily a person, but some way of thinking that she made her feel bad?

“We all have it. It is called “facing life” with its positive and negative things. In the end, that’s the super villain, being able to keep doing what we like, without being swayed by what people say. You have to try in every way to achieve what you want “.

Did he have more problems before or now that he’s famous?

“Certainly before. To support my family, like many, I had two jobs. The waiter in the evening and the bricklayer during the day. Even now life is not going smoothly, but the ones I currently have I don’t consider to be problems. I am happy with the work I do, I am happy to do the interviews like in this moment, and also with the book that has come out. I’m always very busy, sometimes it’s tiring and it takes a lot of work, but it’s something I do with pleasure “.

What satisfactions did you manage to take off? Maybe a few pebbles in the shoe?

“I have never had the desire to buy myself who knows. Honestly, I’ve always thought about my family. For example, I helped my parents to buy a house “.

Maybe because I’m a boomer myself, but the word influencer leads me to think of three things: muscles on display, beauty products and sexy photos. Instead, using your wits, you have beaten everyone. In your opinion, is that the winning strategy?

“I believe that ingenuity and brains should above all be used to persevere, even when someone criticizes you. I want to be an actor and my friend on duty arrives and says to leave it alone, and maybe find me a “real” job. Most people stop there. So in my opinion, in addition to having the brain, you must have the ability to say no, I do not listen to those who say that I will never make it. I have always set myself goals, and I always try to surpass them. It is true that in my biography I am defined as an influencer, but I do not define myself that way. More than anything else, I’m a comedian, an aspiring actor who wants to convey happiness to people through social media “.

It seems very determined to me …

“I’ve never listened to anyone. Most people told me to leave TikTok alone, but I’ve always liked it a lot. I didn’t start doing it with the aim of having fame or money, but because I loved to make people laugh, and above all to have fun “.

Even her dad advised her to leave it alone, was being so famous a revenge?

“I’ve always had his support, but unfortunately there was no money. He now he is very proud of me. In the end, he always helped me. He worked and supported me, I worked and supported my family. There has always been an exchange between us ”.

How did you meet Pietro Zemello and Giulio D’Antona?

“I already had in mind to make a book, but I thought it was too soon. A comic was a different thing. It all started very naturally with Pietro and Giulio. We met and I explained my idea to him. I told him mine. passion for manga and that I would have liked to become a comic myself. I told my life in front of a coffee and I immediately felt understood, as if I were in the family “.

You who are so positive, what relationship do you have with the haters?

“I’m happy with my haters, for me they are the number one followers. Who follows you more than them? In the end, they are always there. As soon as a video comes out, they are the first to comment, it is true that they do it in the negative, but who is more present than them? “

Now that she has achieved global success, everyone wants to interact with her. On the contrary, was there a person you wanted so much to know?

“Del Piero. When I met him I was in shock. I’ve always watched his games and he’s a legend for me. Getting to know him was something unique for me. In addition to him, I also met other players, Paolo Dybala, Álvaro Morata, people I’ve always had in my heart ”.

Is there a rock star or a movie star instead that you would like to meet?

“Not just meeting him, but also working with him. I am really determined to make a movie with Will Smith that I have loved so much since I was little. “

It seems like an achievable milestone compared to the fact that he was contacted by Mark Zuckerberg …

“Already when he commented on one of my posts, I was speechless, and I was wondering why he did it. Then when he even asked me to launch the Metaverse I was amazed. He is a person I respect a lot, in life he has done everything starting from nothing. Meeting him was a real honor “.

Have you gotten used to success or are you still struggling a bit?

“More than anything else it all happened very quickly, but I always keep my feet on the ground”.

Does she really succeed with nearly 70 million people following her?

“Absolutely”.

Now that she could theoretically have everything she wants, is there still something she desires?

“My greatest desire, which I have since I was a child, is to act”

Haven’t they proposed it yet?

“Actually, yes, but there are many things I’m doing this period, and then I don’t want to rush things. You have to study and prepare, even if you are known. Also I’m learning English well.”

So would you like to go abroad to be an actor?

“More than anything I would like to bring Italy to America”.