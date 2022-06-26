Khaby Lame becomes the tiktoker with the most followers in the world

One of the most famous tiktokers in the world has broken a new record, due to his large number of followers, this is the young Khaby Lame, a content creator who has reached more than 142.8 million followers on the video social network.

According to Variety magazine, Khaby Lame, originally from Senegal who now resides in Italy, has risen above TikTok’s previous top creator, Charli D’Amelio who has at least 142.3 million followers.

After the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, Lame launched his TikTok channel in March 2020, after he lost his job in a factory during the first days of the health contingency.

Khaby, 22, has become popular around the world thanks to his short videos he uploads to TikTok, in which he makes short comedy skits in which he sarcastically points out men and women who complicate simple and easy tasks without no reason.

“I have been passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since I was a child, and I am grateful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world,” Lame said in a statement in August 2021, when he surpassed 100 million. of followers. “I will continue to work for my dreams, knowing that I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!”

His iconic facial expressions and use of irony have brought endless laughs to the community, to the point of becoming the first TikTok creator in Europe.