Khaby Lame in a commercial shows how easy life is with Series S and Fortnite – Nerd4.life

Khaby Lame comes up to Microsoft’s court with the new promotional campaign organized by the Redmond house for Xbox Series S, protagonist of this cute commercial which incorporates the classic style that made the boy famous all over the world.

Even the Xbox Series S commercial therefore takes up the standard video format TikTok which made Khaby Lame the second most followed TikToker in the world. In this case, we first see a video of an attempt to build a wooden fort that ends in tragedy due to the collapse of a tree, and immediately after the classic “simple” solution by Khaby Lame: use Xbox Series S and play Fortnite.

“Xbox Series S is simply Next Gen“is the new slogan coined for the occasion, which takes up the philosophy of the famous Tiktoker from Chivasso, who became famous with his every time proposing much simpler solutions to the very complicated found by” life hacks “that are often seen on social media.

A few days ago we had seen the same character perform in a parody of Meta’s presentation, with Facebook having appreciated the interpretation, but in this case the situation is decidedly different: Khaby Lame was just enlisted by Microsoft to be the protagonist of the advertising campaign dedicated to Xbox Series S.

“It is a perfect choice for this product and for the campaign,” said Aaron Greenberg of Microsoft Xbox in reference to the promotional initiative in question, which for the occasion also involves Fortnite.