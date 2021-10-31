Khaby Lame in an official commercial with Mark Zuckerberg for the launch of Meta

Of Half, the new company name once called Facebook (the social will continue to be called Facebook), there has been a lot of talk these days considering also how widespread its ecosystem is. Let it be a move for “wipe the image” and looking to a different future (positive or not, as we will see), the impact will certainly be great. For this we needed a celebrity endorsement exceptional, which went further Mark Zuckerberg. A person like Khaby Lame.

If the metaverse was launched with the phrase “we are at the beginning of the next chapter of the internet and the next chapter of our society” choosing characters from the Web already known and with a face that is not only popular but also nice and playful helps to take off the air corporation comic book villain (or at least you try).

Khaby Lame in the official spot for Zuckerberg’s Meta

In the short film of about 20 “we see how it appears Khaby Lame right next to Mark Zuckerberg. Obviously, the well-known could not be missing comic sketches of the Italian boy, but combining the element Half in the middle. This is not a video made as a student spirit. This is a real lineup considering it’s on the new company’s official page on Facebook.

And so you jump from a universe to the other to show the potential of the new reality that will focus on even more thrusting virtual interaction. It is no coincidence that virtual reality / augmented reality are shown as a mode of interaction and immersive (double-stranded to Oculus viewers).

And if initially a serious Zuckerberg is shown intent on explaining, towards the middle of the film he is seen smiling and dressed as a fencer (a passion he also practices with his daughter). The video ends with the classic gesture that made him famous Khaby Lame showing the “simplicity” of the concept of Half he was born in metaverse. Will it be enough to convince users that they use the company’s services? After all we are talking about Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus which collect an important slice of the world population.