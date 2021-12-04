Khaby Lame in the spot recommends Xbox Series S for off-road Pro – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 gets a new one commercial and, as you can see in the video above, it still pre-stars Khaby Lame, at the center of a new promotional campaign dedicated specifically to Xbox Series S.

After the spot on Fortnite, the famous Chivasso tiktoker is back in action to show what is the easiest way to go off-road “like a pro”. This too follows the typical format of the videos that made him famous all over the world, to become the second most followed tiktoker ever: after a video showing a tragic attempt to climb a hill with an off-road vehicle, followed with the usual thrilled look from Khaby Lame, the latter shows how simple it is to use Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series S instead.

“Xbox Series S is simply Next Gen” is the new slogan coined for the occasion, which incorporates the philosophy of Tiktoker in question, which became famous for proposing in video much simpler solutions to the very complicated found by “life hacks” that are often seen on social media.

For the occasion, we also see further glimpses of Forza Horizon 5, in particular regarding a run on a sandy bottom at a coastal area and further inland, towards one of the deserts on the Mexican map of the game. In case you haven’t read it yet, we refer you to our Forza Horizon 5 review.