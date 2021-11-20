Khaby Lame is in the new Xbox international spot

The tiktoker collaborates with Microsoft for the digital promotion of the Xbox Series S, the cheapest next-generation console on the market.

Microsoft has unveiled the new international commercial of Xbox Series S, the cheapest next-gen console around. The biggest surprise, however, does not come from the console itself, which came out a year ago together with its older sister Series X. To surprise, in fact, is the collaboration between Khaby Lame, tiktoker who has made a name for himself thanks to his funny videos, and the American house, not only for Italy but for the whole world.

The Xbox spot –

In the video, Microsoft emphasizes the obviousness of choosing Xbox Series S, the cheapest console (as well as one of the few available) of the entire next-gen. The clip sees in fact at the center of the scene Fortnite and the fact that to access the hugely popular battle royale by Epic Games you don’t need super powerful (and super expensive) machines, and a Series S is enough. At that point, to help users understand how simple it is to decide which console to buy. , here is Khaby Lame showing off his unmistakable gesture that indicates that the most sensible choice is to resort to the Juventus platform.

Who is Khaby Lame –

Khaby Lame he is just 21 years old but he has burned the ratings on practically every social network in circulation and, although he has been on the crest of the wave for a while, he is not afraid of seeing his “meme” inflating. He even surpassed Chiara Ferragni for the number of followers on Instagram, becoming the most followed Italian in the world, and is the second with the most followers on TikTok, where his rise began, surpassing people from the popularity of Addison Rae with over 120 million of fans. In June, Lame told Gazzetta.it about his relationship with sport and ambitious plans for the future.