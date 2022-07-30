Khaby Lame, this is what the Tik Tok star earns – People – Culture

Tik Tok has been gaining followers all over the world thanks to its particular way of showing content briefly and with a fairly extensive audiovisual material to be able to make truly striking creations for the digital public.

Although this platform had already been used by thousands of Internet users since 2018, it was in the coronavirus pandemic where millions of people began to migrate to this social network, due to the downtime caused by the long periods of confinement.

He has more than 13 million dollars in the banks

The use of the ‘app’ has reached such levels that it has already become a fairly profitable work niche and has generated a new trade that is revolutionizing the way to earn money on social networks: the’ tiktoker’. Forbes magazine has created a list of the income that can be earned by creating content for this platform.

According to the economic magazine, a professional can earn between 100 thousand (436 million pesos) and 250 thousand dollars (one billion pesos) For each publication, however, there may be people who manage to earn up to half a million for content.

Khaby Lame, ‘the king’ of Tik Tok

Until a few months ago the dancer Charli D’Amelio had the pedestal of the tiktoker most popular on earth with 142 million followers. These great figures have generated about 17.5 million dollars in their accounts thanks to the sponsorship of brands that they have managed to achieve due to the scope that they have in the ‘app’.

Now his reign is over, for now it is Khaby Lamea Senegalese based in Italy, the person with the most followers on this social network. The influencer currently has 147 million followers.

Until before the pandemic, Khaby, 22, worked in an industrial factory in northern Italy, But with the health emergency, the celebrity was fired and she had to return to Chivasso, where her parents lived.



At that time, Lame began to interact with the platform and managed to achieve global fame thanks to the videos he made criticizing seemingly unnecessary and useless products.

According to CA Knowledge, a portal specialized in quantifying fortunes, this content creator has more than 13 million dollars in the bankswhich he has managed to do with commercial alliances with large-scale companies, such as Hugo Boss, in which they point out that the influencer can earn about 20 thousand dollars for each post.

