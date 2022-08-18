Khaby Lame: Who is he, where is he from and how much money does he make?

Khaby Lame He went from being a factory employee to one of the most followed personalities in Internetand it was all due to covid. The now influencer began to do videos after being fired from his job, and is now worth several million dollars.

But what else is known about this character from the videos funny? We tell you all about one of the great creators of TikTok, and we reveal how much money he makes for his online work.

Who is Khaby Lame?

Khaby Lame (Khabane Lame)listen)) is a social media personality originally from Senegal, raised in Italy. He is known for his videos of TikTok in which he makes fun of other videos in which people exaggerate situations or offer overly complicated advice. At the time of this note, it remains the TikToker with the largest following in the world.

The man worked as a numerical control machine operator at a factory in Turin, Italy until March 2020 when he was laid off as a result of the COVID pandemic. After that he started posting videos on TikTok. First she appeared dancing or commenting on video games. When she started making “duet” videos on TikTok poking fun at other videos, it built up a massive following.

His fame has led him to make various appearances at special events. In 2020 he signed a contract with Hugo Boss to be part of their campaigns.

Lame is a practicing Muslim, and lives in Milan. In 2022 he was officially offered Italian citizenship. He is currently engaged to Zaira Nucciwho is also the creator of Instagram.

Lame in a special appearance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Edward Berthelot

Where is Khaby Lame from?

Khaby Lame was born in Senegal on March 9, 2000. When he was 1 year old, his family moved to chivasso, Italy where he grew up and studied until he was 14 years old. After that she studied at a school in Dakar.

How old is Khaby Lame?

At the time of this note Khaby Lame he is 22 years old. He began to gain a following when he was 20 years old.

What is Khaby Lame famous for?

As we mentioned, the videos of Khaby Lame They have become a viral phenomenon. The man takes a video of another TikToker in which a tip is displayed lifehack too complicated, and then appears making a much simpler option before finishing with his characteristic gesture: he opens both his hands showing the result.