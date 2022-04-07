Kharon’s Crypt, analysis. A love letter to Game Boy Color

the spanish studio Andromeda Project has developed one of the most special titles that have seen the light so far this year. Kharon’s Crypt It is a pleasant surprise from beginning to end, and it does not stop improving as we advance in our adventure.

Kharon’s Crypt is a dungeon crawler with concepts metroidvania which is inspired by the mythical Game Boy Colour. In the game we embody Charona being that is considered the personification of death, and our mission is to recover all its power and escape from the crypt where it has been sealed by a mad king, who, against all the laws of nature, seeks to avoid death .

Hebi Leethe creator of the game, someone to follow very closely after having been able to make this title; mimibits, art and Pixel Art, in charge of all the art of the game; and Tony Manfredonia, composer of a soundtrack taken care of down to the smallest detail. A team of three people in Kharon’s Crypt have been able to bring out the best of themselves, a wait and a long development that has been worth it and deserves much more recognition.

The feeling you get as you play and get deeper and deeper into Kharon’s Crypt It is that Hebi Lee knows perfectly what is necessary for a game of this style to work. The perfect balance between classic and modern mechanics. An adventure that will reconcile many with the video game, a love letter to the same one that luckily has captured everything that its creator has imagined in the medium.

Care down to the smallest detail

From the first moment, Kharon’s Crypt shows many of his credentials. An attractive story with an original approach that weighs from start to finish in our entire adventure; collectibles that help build and identify with the conflict that the game poses; a soundtrack that hooks you from the home screen; and varied gameplay with the perfect mix of fighting, puzzles, exploration, gathering, and challenging bosses.

The gameplay and possibilities of the game, mixing concepts metroidvania with a playable route that at times reminds of titles of the saga Zelda like the excellent ones Oracle of Seasons and Ages developed by flagshipa subsidiary of capcom.

The work of Hebi Lee and the rest of her team is great. The game they dreamed of is brought to perfection, and not only for them to enjoy, but also for other players to have a great experience. If you give it a try and immerse yourself in it, Kharon’s Crypt will not disappoint you.

Kharon’s story

Kharon’s Crypt patiently presents his argument, step by step, without giving us everything at once. In a masterful way, everything is developing perfectly, to finish in style as we have been advancing through the crypt and knowing a large number of events.

We handle Charon, yes, death itself, an already attractive and peculiar premise, and that is that the meaning that the work ends up giving to something as fearful, but at the same time natural as death, is masterful. A mad king has ended up condemning an entire kingdom for his selfishness, and that selfishness is none other than avoiding death. The inmortality? A dream of man since the beginning of time, but a way to destroy the balance of our world, and that is where Charon’s value lies in this story. In this story, death more than the end is an opportunity for the world to continue alive, contrary to what it seems.

Along with the story and our main mission, through different collectibles we will get to know other aspects of it. Collateral damage that the disappearance of death itself has caused in the world, and the crypt It is a luxury witness of everything that is happening.

Possession as a way of life

On Kharon’s Crypt the possession it’s a lifestyle. Necessary from start to finish, we have a huge variety of options, but in turn the usefulness of these when it comes to overcoming our adventure lies especially in a few. Through possession we will embody different characters, taking advantage of their life, which varies from one to another, in addition to their combat skills, the use of our objects and, also, the possibility of having an effect on the physical plane: pushing objects , actuate mechanisms, etc…

The most recurrent possession is the unit that we will call soldiers, there are all kinds of them, but this is the one that will provide us with the best options on most occasions. In addition to them, there are others that have their importance, but in a much more circumstantial way: from bats, slimy ichor, aquatic beasts, mimic chests, jumping spiders or simply mice that will also have their importance. Hard to see negative points in Kharon’s Crypt, but if there is one it is this one, and it is not that it has too much importance. The enormous variety of options is not quite as useful as we would like, with one form of possession standing out greatly above the rest.

We will find different objects throughout the game that we will have to use in our favor. From the usual ones to really interesting mechanics like some kind of Iron lady with which we will exchange our position. They all make sense, fit together and are necessary to overcome the challenges that the game offers us, with the surprise of a final object, characteristic of the character we control and that we can use without the possession mechanic. The only problem around the objects and weapons, is again a use that can be considered limited beyond certain areas or enemies, leaving us wanting more in some cases.

The different bosses that we will find throughout the levels are one of the most outstanding points of the game. Immense combats full of variety, with mechanics of all kinds, forcing us to use our environment or basically emulate a shmup of Cave in a kind of bullet hell. There is everything, and the difficulty of these is a considerable challenge, but far from frustrating.

Design and Master OST

Control of Kharon’s Crypt is a true reflection of the system it represents. Basic controls, in which with practically two buttons we can do absolutely everything, although with the advantage that the current video game gives us of being able to assign (in case you play with a controller, if you do it on PC it will be with keys) to the triggers to change objects or abilities quickly in the “A and B buttons”. It feels comfortable, intuitive, fresh and dynamic, as if time had not passed, but at that moment we realize that it has, and that Kharon’s Crypt belongs to the present, despite how it manages to transport us.

A varied artistic section, full of personality and that is perfect based on what you want to capture. As if from a title Game Boy Color it was, the last stage of the masterful portable console devised by Gunpei Yokoi, each pixel is a perfect tribute to this historic system. Situational variety and moments, which catch us even more thanks to its pixel art. All this variety fits perfectly with its excellent soundtrack, performed by the North American composer Tony Manfredonia, and that adapts perfectly to each moment, evoking all kinds of feelings, and in its final part reaching a masterful point with themes that are true works of art. To all this, a large number of sound registers such as opening a door, picking up a key or an object, are perfectly integrated into the style game boy of the game.

In the analyzed version (Steam) the game works perfectly, but in the final stretch of it there have been certain slowdowns at very specific moments, which may well be frustrating, they have been residual. Kharon’s Crypt can be thoroughly enjoyed from start to finish.

CONCLUSION Kharon’s Crypt is a fantastic dungeon crawler in the purest metroidvania style. A title that continues to improve as we move forward and immerse ourselves in it. The game is developed around an original mechanic, possession, and throughout the journey through the crypt we will meet a multitude of stories, characters and bosses that can become quite a challenge. There is a lack of variety around the practical use of possessions and objects. Kharon’s Crypt is a true love letter to Game Boy Color and titles such as Zelda Oracle of Seasons and Ages that stands out in what it proposes and will delight all fans of the genre.

THE BEST Great level design, everything fits together and feels natural

A masterful soundtrack perfect for every moment

Variety and originality in their fights against final bosses

Its history, the bestiary and its design

Huge amount of collectibles

Own artistic style, with personality, but faithful to an era that honors WORST Little variety in the usefulness of possessions

Limited use of items and weapons in some cases