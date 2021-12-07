Khashoggi, one of the suspects for the murder of the journalist Corriere.it arrested in Paris

from Stefano Montefiori

This is Khaled Aedh Alotaibi, a former member of the Royal Guard of Saudi Arabia: among the suspects in the murder of the dissident journalist

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT PARIS A possible member of the commando he murdered Saudi journalist and opponent Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 in Istanbul he was arrested on Tuesday morning at Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris as he was about to take a flight to Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Khalid Alotaibi, 33, former member of the Royal Guard, was placed under judicial control in the framework of an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey. Present for some time in France, the man was probably unaware that he was being wanted and for this he would have used his real identity and his real passport. At the time of checks at the airport, the document reported by Interpol triggered the alarm and the man was stopped.

Alotaibi suspected of having been present in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018, when Khashoggi was lured into a trap and killed by a commando of Saudi intelligence agents from Riyadh. The body of the reporter, who wrote for the Washington Post, was dismembered and never found. Khashoggi was a stern critic of the regime and suspicions quickly headed for an act of repression by the Saudi government.

Crown Prince Mohammed Ben Salman (called MBS) first denied any involvement of Saudi Arabia by evoking a plot of sectors of the Turkish government in league with the Muslim Brotherhood movement, then he blamed a group of Saudi agents who he said would have acted on their own initiative. In the process that took place in Riyadh in September 2020 five Saudis were sentenced to death and three to prison (death sentences were later commuted to 20 years in prison).

The arrest of Khalid Alotaibi comes at a delicate moment for the French government, as it brings the Khashoggi case back to the fore a few days after last Saturday’s meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between President Emmanuel Macron and Prince MBS. On that occasion Macron was the first Western leader to shake his hand in a bilateral meeting, breaking a kind of embargo that had lasted since Khashoggi’s murder. A CIA report points to MBS as the instigator of the Khashoggi murder and for this reason the American president Joe Biden refuses to speak to him. Macron instead decided to break the international isolation of the Saudi prince because you can’t play a role in the stability of the Middle East if you don’t have contact with the Saudis. The French president has assured that he has had with MBS un frank and demanding dialogue, without tab, but the issue of human rights was not mentioned in the final statement on the meeting.

Alotaibi pre-trial detention within 24 hours of arrest it will end and the man will be presented to a judge. Turkey, which has been investigating why Khashoggi’s murder took place on its territory, and which has bad relations with Macron and the French government, could ask for extradition.