Khashoggi, presumed commando member arrested in Paris

The alleged member of the commando involved in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which took place on 2 October 2018 in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, was arrested at the Paris airport and placed in a state of judicial detention, French judicial and airport sources said. According to other sources close to the dossier, Khalid Alotaibi, 33, was stopped by the Police aux Frontie’res (Border Police) as he was preparing to board a flight to Riyadh.

According to the Saudi Arabian embassy in Paris, the arrested Saudi citizen has no connection with the case. “We await his immediate release”, the embassy said, explaining that the judiciary of Riyadh had already issued verdicts against “all those who participated in the heinous murder”.


