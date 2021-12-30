‘Khashoggi’s killers live in luxury in Riyadh’ – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 30 – At least three members of the Saudi commando convicted of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey live and work “in seven-star accommodation” in a security complex managed by the government in Riyadh. This was reported by a source connected to Saudi intelligence leaders who spoke to two witnesses, the Guardian reports.



The killers of the Washington Post journalist, a critic of the Riyadh regime and killed in the consulate in Istanbul, had been sentenced to life imprisonment. But according to this new revelation, they are serving their sentence in conditions of ease with the possibility of receiving periodic visits from family members: in stark contrast to the assurances of the Saudi court and the powerful heir to the throne Mohammed bin Salman that those responsible for the murder they would suffer exemplary punishment.



These developments make the plot of the Khashoggi case even more dense, on which – the Guardian recalls – still hovers the mystery of the man arrested by the French police on a mandate from Turkey in early December and initially identified as a member of another team involved in the ‘homocide. The man was soon released from prison because, in the Paris version, it was a mistake. According to Ankara, however, his release took place for political reasons in the aftermath of Emmanuel Macron’s visit to bin Salman in Riyadh, the first of a Western leader after the Khashoggi murder, which took place in October 2018. (ANSA).

