Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian: two sisters and one dress

Apparently, even in the Kardashian household, lending clothes or deciding to buy very similar clothes seems to be a popular practice.

It is fresh from déjà-vu, in fact, the mini-dress by Paco Rabanne, made from a metallic mesh with macro sequins sported by Khloé Kardashian to the last People’s Choice Awards. The socialite appeared in fact covered with a luminous and sparkling cascade of silver tokens that in a moment recalled the dress worn a year earlier by her sister Kourtney, on the occasion of the 40th birthday party of the other sister Kim.

Khloé Kardashian on the occasion of the People’s Choice Awards 2021 Instagram Kourtney Kardashian at Kim’s birthday party in 2020 Instagram

From the same tight and snug cut, it is certainly the difference that makes the difference neck. Kourtney’s is more pronounced, less dizzying, but still daring – as it is in the Kardashian style after all -, Khloé’s (and if it were, instead, a different fit of the same garment for the two sisters? Mystery!) . To complete the two looks sandals with stiletto heels for both, but in a transparent version for the first and in silver tones for the second.

There is no denying it. Sisters in name, in fact and in wardrobe.

